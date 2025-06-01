Maxx Crosby Flaunts His Special 3/11/20 Gold Chain Which Signifies a Major Milestone in the DE’s Life

The NFL’s relationship with alcohol is a complicated one, to say the least. Where some players rather harmlessly choose to overindulge at championship parades and be clean otherwise, many have struggled with addiction.

The combination of CTE and alcohol consumption has proven to be a dangerous mix, resulting in various sorts of mischief, issues, and even crimes. Something Maxx Crosby has successfully left behind. A few years back, the star pass rusher of the Las Vegas Raiders decided to rise above that vicious alcohol-induced cycle.

Crosby was attempting to better himself as both a man and a player. After the party-filled lifestyle that he developed in college began to bleed over into his NFL career, he knew that it was time to make a change.

Circa 2020. After realizing that he was simply “stumbling” his way through life, a then 23-year-old Crosby decided that he couldn’t afford to waste the opportunity that was in front of him. He reached out for professional help.

In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the four-time pro bowler explained what the thought process was like behind his decision to ask for help.

“I have one chance to be in the NFL. I have one chance of living a life. You never know when your last day on earth is going to be. So for me, it got to a point where it was like, almost scary for me because I just didn’t feel good,” said Crosby.

“And I knew I wasn’t going in the right direction, so I needed help. It was the best thing I ever did,” he added

Seeing as he’s already inside the top 150 in the all-time sack race, the Eastern Michigan product appears to have made good on his internal promise to make the absolute most of his professional football career. A fact that he found to be worth celebrating after his latest contract extension with a gold chain.

The iced-out pendant features the date that he got sober: 3/11/20. So the piece of jewelry’s sentimental value is just as strong as its financial value. Crosby’s overarching story also stands as a source of inspiration to those who may be battling substance issues.

Maxx's 3/11/20 chain..damn it looks dope af pic.twitter.com/7emH8AH0b6 — NFL World, What's Up?? (@Whats_Up_NFL) June 1, 2025

Now that he’s on the other side of his struggles, it seems as if change looks good on him. In 2023, he finished fourth overall in Defensive Player of the Year voting. He was also named in the AP All-Pro second team for the second time in his career.

After he managed to secure his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl nomination in 2024, the Raiders rewarded him with a three-year, $106.5-million contract this March. With 59.5 career sacks throughout the first nine seasons of his NFL career, Crosby is currently on pace to finish as one of the most proficient pass rushers of the modern era.

If you or a loved one is currently experiencing similar struggles, let his actions be a reminder that it is okay to ask for help and that no one is above doing so.