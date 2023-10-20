“Miscommunication Here & There”: Lamar Jackson Reveals What’s Preventing His Team from Entering the End Zone at Crucial Moments

The 4-2 Baltimore Ravens have done well this season thus far, but they could have been even better. Sometimes, they have struggled to enter the end zone from even the red zone. This showed up when there was a brief stretch in the third quarter in their match against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in London, where their lead started slipping.

However, Ravens #QB1 Lamar Jackson steadied his team quickly, and they grabbed a 24-16 win. When this concern about the apparent ‘slip-up’ was raised during the Ravens’ press conference, Jackson didn’t hesitate to accept what was wrong. He even detailed what was being done to rectify the issue.

Lamar Jackson Blames “Miscommunication”

The Baltimore Ravens, with a 4-2 record, are at the top of the AFC North. Still, they acknowledge that their season could have been better if not for errors and late-game issues leading to losses against Indianapolis and Pittsburgh. In their game against the Tennessee Titans, they squandered an 18-3 halftime lead to a slim 18-13 advantage in the third quarter, creating pressure. In the post-game conference video by Baltimore Ravens, Lamar talked about the “slip-up and struggle” they have been having in the second half.

“I say we have a little miscommunication here and there, uh, that I believe we are going to fix and hopefully this week. I see you just really orchestrating a lot, you know, really communicating with your teammates and whether it’s adding or whatever it is, the protection.”

Jackson also commented further on how he was comfortable communicating early this season. But it took a lot of extra work, like ‘watching extra films over the month’ and emphasizing what he is good at. He even talked about the comfort he has achieved with his current offense, but things have been slower. Lamar emphasized how,

“I believe we should just, you know, work faster, try to catch on to them make, make adjustments at halftime, and I feel like we’ll be good. We’ll be, you know, driving the ball.”

The win the Ravens secured was thanks to Geno Stone‘s interception and Lamar Jackson’s leadership. It helped the team secure two field goals through 24 plays, turning the tide. Even Justin Tucker got six field goals for the team at Tottenham. And their coach, John Harbaugh, also had a lot to say.

The Ravens’ Strong Closing this Sunday in London

The Baltimore Ravens, led by Lamar Jackson, clinched a 24-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans in London. Despite a shaky third quarter when their lead wavered, Jackson rallied his team to secure the win. Coach John Harbaugh when asked what went well for the team, and what happened in the red zone, said,

“They didn’t do anything different, they ran their defense. It’s a good red zone defense, we just didn’t get it done. I say coaches and players together, we got to do a better job of game planning, executing and we can do it.”

Baltimore holds the AFC North’s top spot with a 4-2 record, but they acknowledge that their start could have been better due to mistakes and late-game issues that led to losses against Indianapolis and Pittsburgh. The game also saw Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit, deemed flag-worthy by Coach Harbaugh. Lamar Jackson performed well, with a notable interception in the third quarter and 62 yards rushing. The Ravens maintain their lead in the AFC North and focus on maintaining their momentum through the season.

The Ravens were one of the best teams at converting red zone chances into touchdowns throughout the first part of the season. However, the red zone offense now is one of the weaker points of the team, and something that will need fixing before they head into their matchup against the 5-1 Lions.