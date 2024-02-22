NFL Free Agency 2024 Update: Ravens Safety Geno Stone Talks About His Future in Baltimore & Expectations from Off Season

Geno Stone, the safety for the Baltimore Ravens, recently expressed his desire for appreciation. As he heads into free agency, he aims to gain respect for his skills, not just in words, but in actions from the organization. In a conversation with the NFL Network, Stone reflected on his career with the Ravens. He emphasized that Baltimore holds sentimental value for him but he understands the business aspect of the NFL.

In his own words, Geno Stone has nothing but hope for his future. “Baltimore is always home, but business is business,” added Geno Stone. He also highlighted the importance of feeling wanted and valued. This could be a hint for stressing the significance of being a starter in his next escapade.

Stone’s performance in the 2023 season highlighted his potential impact on the field. With seven interceptions, nine passes defended, and 68 tackles, his role as a full-time player in the Ravens’ is undeniable. Despite being a seventh-round pick in 2020, Stone has steadily progressed as a versatile defensive asset.

As Stone enters free agency, his future earnings could see a significant boost. Notably, Stone’s experience with former Ravens coordinator Mike Macdonald, now the Seattle HC, could open up market opportunities for him. While his accumulated earnings over four seasons stand at just under $5 million, his impressive performance and potential paint a better futuristic picture.

In the context of NFL salaries, the average salary for top-level safeties can vary based on performance and market demand. Taking into account, the top five salaries from $19 million to $16 million exceed that of Stone’s significantly. Thus, the figure also provides a benchmark for evaluating Stone’s upcoming free agency.

Baltimore Ravens 2024 Top Free Agents

As the Baltimore Ravens enter the offseason, attention turns to their list of impending free agents, with safety Geno Stone occupying the eighth position among the names. However, this roster of free agents isn’t just comprised of role players- it boasts some of the most coveted talents within the team’s ranks. Amidst this array of talent, the team names highlight the factors of roster management and the team’s priorities that might help free agents like Stone move forward.

Odell Beckham, Jr. (WR): OBJ joined the Ravens in 2023, being chosen for his talent that led to 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns. However, his recovery from an ACL injury poses questions about his future with the team. Kevin Zeitler (G): Zeitler, second on the free agents list and a recent Pro Bowl addition, has been a valuable asset since joining the Ravens in 2021. His consistent performance adds stability to the offensive line, but his age may factor into contract negotiations. Gus Edwards (RB): Edwards emerged as a key player in the Ravens’ offense, delivering career-highs in carries, rushing yards, and touchdowns in the 2023 season. His versatility and production make him a sought-after free agent. Rock Ya-Sin (CB): After a trade to the Ravens in 2023, Rock Ya-Sin contributed significantly to the defense. His impact on the field could prompt the Ravens to prioritize re-signing him for the upcoming season. Patrick Queen (ILB): Queen delivered an impressive performance in the 2023 season, earning his first Pro Bowl nod. His playmaking abilities and leadership qualities make him a valuable asset for the Ravens’ defense.

As negotiations unfold, the Ravens will need to make strategic decisions to retain key players. Geno Stone who demands love and respect can prove to be a great asset for the Ravens who briefly missed the Super Bowl this year under Jackson’s lead. But the team has showed immense heart and with strategic moves by the front office, they have a chance to run it back almost the same.