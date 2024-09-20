mobile app bar

What Did Patrick Mahomes Say About Shohei Ohtani’s 50-50 Milestone?

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Patrick Mahomes and Shohei Ohtani

Patrick Mahomes and Shohei Ohtani. Image Credits: USA Today Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani joined an exclusive club on Thursday night, becoming the first player ever to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in the same season.

The MLB star hit two home runs against the Miami Marlins and stole two bases to script history. This outstanding feat impressed many superstars, including Kansas City Chiefs icon Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes, a known baseball aficionado expressed his admiration for Ohtani’s achievement on X. As social media buzzed about the record-breaking feat, the 29-year-old shared a post by ESPN, commenting “Insane!!!” in response to Ohtani’s accomplishment.

Only a few players in MLB history have achieved a 40-40 season, and no one has ever completed a 45-45 season. Ohtani surpassed both milestones in his first season with the Dodgers. 

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Mahomes has reacted to Ohtani’s achievements. On December 9, 2023, when Ohtani signed a massive $700 million deal with the Dodgers, Mahomes had his say.

“Bro like what! Congrats to him!” Mahomes reacted, showing his amazement.

In addition, Ohtani’s deal outclasses Mahomes’ own 10-year, $450 million contract with the Chiefs, which has so far resulted in three Super Bowl wins. 

Meanwhile, the Chiefs will face the Falcons on Sunday Night Football, which promises to be an exciting game, as Mahomes and Co. will aim to record their third straight win this season.

