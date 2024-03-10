Moments After Getting Cut By the Broncos, Russell Wilson Shares Short Message On Jerry Jeudy’s Trade

The Denver Broncos have decided to part ways with Russell Wilson after working together for two seasons. Despite offering him a whopping 5-year, $242.5 million contract extension when they traded him from the Seattle Seahawks, the team’s big plans didn’t pan out.

With another disappointing season behind them, the Broncos are looking to shake things up, and Wilson isn’t the only big name on the move. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter from ESPN, the Broncos have struck a deal to send their top wide receiver, Jerry Jeudy, to the Cleveland Browns. In return for the experienced receiver, Denver will get a fifth-round and a sixth-round draft pick.

Just days after being let go by the Broncos, Russell Wilson had a touching message for Jerry Jeudy as news of his trade spread. Wilson shared photos of them playing together and wished Jeudy the best for his future on Instagram stories. While sharing the stories, he wrote,

“Best is ahead Jerry Jeudy. Grateful to have played alongside you the past 2years.”

While Russell Wilson only spent two seasons with the Broncos, Jeudy has been with the team since they picked him as the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Though he showed promise, his performance didn’t quite meet the expectations of a first-round pick.

During his time with the Broncos, he didn’t make it to the Pro Bowl or reach over 1,000 receiving yards in a season. He started in 44 out of 57 games, catching 211 passes on 356 attempts for 3,053 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns.

The Future Outlook for Russell Wilson and Jerry Jeudy

The Denver Broncos must have given up on their quarterback and will release Russell Wilson after March 13. However, it seems he is already under the radar of other NFL teams. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wilson has met with two NFL teams this past week.

Wilson had a meeting with the New York Giants on Thursday, where they had initial discussions to get to know each other better. The next day, Friday, he met with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Additionally, according to Schefter, there is a good chance Wilson will meet with other teams, possibly including the Las Vegas Raiders.

Furthermore, Jerry Jeudy’s trade has stirred up excitement among Cleveland Browns fans. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has already voiced his enthusiasm, knowing he’s gaining a reliable offensive weapon.

Despite Jeudy’s struggles with the Broncos, he has a chance to shine in his new role. With 2024 being the final year of his rookie deal, he has a significant opportunity to earn a contract extension by performing well in the upcoming season.