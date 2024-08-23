Moved By Video Of Getting Rejected By the Commanders, Cam Newton Offers a Job to Aspiring NFL Athlete

Friday, July 30, 2021:New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) answers questions from the media at the New England Patriots training camp held on the practice fields at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. /CSM Foxborough USA – ZUMAc04_ 20210730_zaf_c04_246 Copyright: xEricxCanhax

NFL content creator and aspiring punter Drue Chrisman took the NFL by storm this week with his deeply insightful yet bitter-sweet video. It was about his tryout with the Commanders. While the video ended in heartbreak with the Commanders rejecting him, the former Bengals player has found a new opportunity in life thanks to Cam Newton.

In the latest edition of “4th&1 Podcast”, Newton reacted to the video by Drue and was astounded by the creativity of the 27-year-old free agent. He thus asked the punter to leave everything and come join him at his production company called Iconic Saga.

“That was immaculate storytelling. I love that creativity. You don’t need to punt anymore – come work with my production company, Iconic Saga”

What enamored Cam and countless others was the impact he created in such a short video. It’s not every day that we get to see the life of an aspiring NFL athlete toiling hard at the teams’ tryout camps, failing, but not giving up.

To top this, the video had elements like apt transitions, right background beats, and beautiful caption placement. For a free-agent NFL player to nail a viral TikTok video template is truly special and thus it’s no wonder to see Cam offer him a job on the spot.

Despite the impeccable editing and storytelling skills, what resonated the most with Cam was the bitter-sweet end visual in Drue’s video where he is embraced by his kid after reaching home rejected. The video showed that a stable opportunity means a lot to Drue at this stage in his life and thus his reaction to Cam’s job offer was epic as expected.

Drue Posts A Heartwarming Response To Cam Newton’s Job Offer

Cam after making the job offer had just one concern – how will he reach out to Drue since he has no contact details of the free agent? Hence he asked his viewers and team members to track him down, tag him, or DM him to get this done.

Hence through the podcast’s official “X” handle, Newton extended his job offer. “Hey Drue Chrisman, let’s make this happen. DM us,” read the job intent offer. The post was immediately responded to by Chrisman as the former Bengals responded with a GIF and a caption.

The GIF was Cam Newton scoring a touchdown for the Panthers with the words “I’m back!”. To complement this GIF was the heartwarming caption which read – “Somebody actually wants to hire me,” wrote Drue with the pleading face emoji.

It’s funny how some seemingly inane decisions can turn out to be a masterstroke sometimes. After Drue’s video went viral, the Commander’s legal team connected with Chrisman through his agents and asked the free agent to take down the video.

While most would have folded after a legal threat, Drue not only kept the video on his feed but also shared a screenshot of the legal threat from the Commanders.

For the majority of us, this is a career-endangering act but this risk paid off for Drue as Cam days later took notice of the video and he now has a lucrative job offer in his hands. As they say, the universe works in mysterious ways.