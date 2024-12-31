“My Can’t-Miss Player is Not Travis Hunter”: Colin Cowherd Claims Mason Graham is the Best Player in College Football

Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) celebrates a play against Ohio State during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Much of the hype around the 2025 NFL Draft centers on Colorado players Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. The hubbub is warranted; they’ll both likely be top-five selections in the event. Despite their superstar status, neither Buffalo is the “safest choice” available in the upcoming draft in Colin Cowherd’s mind.

On the latest episode of The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Cowherd went against the grain while discussing upper-echelon prospects. He acknowledged potential risk with Hunter, then anointed a lesser-known, dominant defender as his “favorite player” in the draft.

“My can’t-miss player is not Travis Hunter because if he comes in and wants to be a receiver but he’s a better corner, things could go sideways. The best player I’ve seen in college football is Mason Graham… I think he’s a 10-year All-Pro.”

Graham, a defensive tackle from Michigan, was a unanimous 2024 All-American selection. He recorded 45 tackles – including seven tackles for loss – and three sacks as the anchor of the Wolverines’ defensive line. He hasn’t garnered the national attention of Hunter and Sanders, but is held in the same regard.

Michigan junior All-American defensive tackle Mason Graham has declared for the NFL draft and hired Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha to represent him. “We expect Mason to get drafted in the top five picks,” Rosenhaus said. pic.twitter.com/hi4NZ0OOUD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2024

Teams that want Graham will have to choose him at the possible expense of landing a franchise quarterback. Fortunately, there are many franchises at the top of the draft board who seem to have a signal-caller in place.

Which organizations could select Travis Hunter and Mason Graham?

Generally speaking, the same front offices interested in Graham will have Hunter on their radar as well. As talented as both men are, it doesn’t make sense for teams in need of a quarterback – like the New York Giants or Las Vegas Raiders – to pursue them in lieu of Sanders or Cam Ward, among others.

Despite that shared trait, there’s not much overlap in potential destinations between the two. The New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans – current holders of the top two picks – have heavily invested at defensive tackle, making Graham an unlikely addition for them. At the same time, they could use Hunter on either side of the ball (the Titans need WR more than CB).

The Cleveland Browns, right now, are the only team with a top-five pick who stands out as a landing spot for Graham. But there are numerous fits in the No. 6-15 range. The Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys, among others, would all greatly benefit from Graham’s presence.

Graham is worthy of a top-five pick. Unfortunately for him, the current order doesn’t support him going that soon. That means whoever lands him beyond that point, though, could have the steal of the draft.