“Need to Talk About Trevor Lawrence Being a Bust”: Fans Troll Jaguars QB for Another Average Outing

During the 2024 offseason, the Jaguars made Trevor Lawrence one of the highest-paid QBs in the league with dreams of a successful playoff run but the dream has turned into a nightmare for the team. His 0-3 start of the season is making fans question his record contract.

Advertisement

The Jaguars started the 2024 season with three straight losses, with their $275 million QB scoring just 2 touchdowns.

Last night, Lawrence faced Allen in a battle of the highest-paid quarterbacks but failed miserably with an underwhelming show. He scored 1 touchdown, covered 178 yards, and recorded 1 interception. Allen (who makes the same amount as the Jags QB) was on another level with 4 touchdowns, 263 yards, and a pass completion of 76.6%.

The Bills put up multiple assaults on the defense in the first half to score 5 touchdowns for 34 points as Jacksonville struggled to keep up. Lawrence got one chance with the ball but an interception by Hamlin turned it around.

In the second half, Lawrence passed the ball to tight end Brenton Strange to score a TD but the Bills took back possession and went on to score 13 more points.

The stark contrast between the two players baffled the fans urging the Jacksonville team to cut their losses and start looking at alternatives:

We need to talk about Trevor Lawrence being a bust — keegan (@k_brylow95) September 24, 2024

Another fan questioned the reasoning behind his record contract and some even want the team to fire the HC.

The #Jaguars gave Trevor Lawrence a $275 million dollar contract extension. He’s about to be 0-8 in his last eight starts. You’d think for that much money, you’d find away to not lose eight straight games, no? — Grant Puskar (@grant_puskar_) September 24, 2024

“I think it’s time to fire Doug Pederson.”@RyanHorvat and @NoisyHuevos think the #Jaguars need to make some big changes. pic.twitter.com/pCU5Ig3yAs — BetMGM Tonight (@BetMGMTonight) September 24, 2024

They even compared the Jags QB situation to the Browns-Deshaun Watson deal. Last week, the team lost to the Browns led by Watson as Lawrence failed to score a single TD pass:

Same as Deshaun Watson man they realize they got a lot of money and most of it is guaranteed. They don’t give a crap about winning games. They just want to collect the check and not do diddly squat. — Matt Munz (@mattmunz24) September 24, 2024

When Lawrence joined the Jaguars, he was the number one draft pick but within three years he has moved from the most sought-after QB to the worst-performing QB in the league. It’s certainly hard to see yet another promising and hyped first-pick fail to deliver in the big league.

And coach Pederson’s decision to extend his tenure for a record deal might go in the history books as one of the biggest blunders of 2024.