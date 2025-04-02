Bryant McFadden Names Three Overpaid Non-Elite QBs While Reacting to Brock Purdy’s Extension Updates

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) after the game of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-3. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

The NFL offseason doesn’t always churn from step to step as quickly as anyone would hope. We’re in a stretch right now where, outside of the occasional free agent signing, there’s not a lot happening. Teams are focused on the NFL Draft completely. While Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders and others control the news cycle for this reason, one already established quarterback is still in the mix.

Until Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers officially come to terms on an extension, fans and analysts alike will continue to be enthralled by what could transpire. The possibilities are endless for 2022’s Mr. Irrelevant. And despite Purdy’s placement outside of his top tier of quarterbacks, former NFL cornerback-turned-CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden understands why.

McFadden, who joined CBS Sports HQ on Tuesday, said he doesn’t, “consider Brock Purdy… to be in that top 10 conversation.” However, to him, there are signal-callers who have accomplished much less than Purdy that are paid as top-10 quarterbacks. Because of this, he sees no reason for Purdy not to shoot for the stars.

“When you look at the market for quarterbacks… Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, are they in that elite conversation? No. Have they been winning more than losing… [or] have they been to the Super Bowl? No… but did they have to scratch and claw to get their deal? No. So if you’re Brock Purdy… give me the same grace and favor,” McFadden said.

There are 10 NFL quarterbacks making more than $50 million per year. Rumors have Purdy leaping up to that level by the time negotiations are done. If he does, he’ll make 49ers franchise history.

San Francisco’s owner is ready to pay Purdy

Jed York is the San Francisco 49ers’ owner. When the team and Purdy finally agree to an extension, he’ll be the man who writes the check. On Tuesday morning, he told NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo that he’s prepared to get Purdy signed long-term.

“I think [negotiations have] been good. It’s not conversations that I’m having… he [has] got to make a decision with what he wants to do. I don’t think we’re that far apart. I think we can sit down and get something done. Whenever he’s ready, we’re ready,” York said.

Whenever Purdy signs, he’ll become the highest-paid player in San Francisco’s lavish history. York admitted Purdy deserves the raise that’s coming his way because he “would have been the 30th highest-paid college quarterback” in 2024. Fans, and some analysts, don’t feel the same. But McFadden is completely on board.

“[Fans] say, ‘well, Brock Purdy is more of a product of what is surrounding him.’ Okay. If that’s the case, he [has] done everything he’s supposed to do… people don’t talk about the Trey Lance trade… [or] paying Jimmy Garoppolo… [those] were mishaps for the San Francisco 49ers.

“But we don’t talk about them… because Brock Purdy… hasn’t missed a beat,” McFadden added.

Purdy has one year left on his rookie deal. The 49ers could theoretically franchise tag him up to three times and keep him through the 2028 campaign. However, each franchise tag comes with a significant cap hit, meaning it’d be much easier for San Francisco to build around Purdy with an extension.

Both parties benefit from getting the deal. Expect it to be finalized in the near future.