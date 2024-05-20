New England Patriots Injury Update: Jerod Mayo Reveals Current Status of Roster Development

Jan 17, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo poses for a photo at a press conference held at Gillette Stadium to announce his hiring as head coach. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are heading into the 2024 campaign on the back of a major rebuild. The team won’t likely make the kind of impression that fans would want, especially with new head coach Jerod Mayo in charge and a QB room full of unfamiliar players. However, there appear to be more impending problems, particularly a few injury updates that aren’t alarming just yet but could become problematic down the stretch.

Advertisement

After the rookie minicamp, the franchise will soon organize team activities (OTAs) on May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 3-4, and June 6-7 before the mandatory minicamp starts on June 11. However, according to Zach Cox’s report on X, Jerod Mayo has recently stated in a presser that the club will be without Kendrick Bourne and Cole Strange during the OTAs.

Bourne is still rehabilitating from an ACL injury and won’t participate in all the spring practices. As for Strange, the situation is being continuously monitored. While he took part in the meetings, it will take some time before he can practice again.

Some injury updates from Mayo this morning: -Kendrick Bourne won’t practice this spring as he works his way back from a torn ACL -Referred to Cole Strange as “month to month.” Said Strange has been around and in meetings, but sounds like it’ll be a while before he gets back on… https://t.co/hLbGyeSBaT — Zack Cox (@zm_cox) May 20, 2024

Additionally, Matthew Judon won’t attend the 20-21 May OTAs, although he has been visiting and spending time in the training facility. According to PatsPulpit, all these OTAs are optional except for the June 11th-13th minicamp. During these OTAs, the coaches will conduct drills, and both offensive and defensive players will practice and line up across from each other.

It’s also worth mentioning that while Jacoby Brissett is expected to assume the reins, the Patriots’ newly drafted Drake Maye is making it difficult for the coaches to ignore his enthusiasm.

Jerod Mayo Shares Latest on Drake Maye

Carlos Pats Talk on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighted coach Mayo’s comments on Drake Maye, which are nothing short of positive. The former Tar Heels QB has been putting in a lot of work, and it is already showing. He is making headway, both on and off the field. So much so that Mayo revealed that he often finds the 21-year-old in the QB room, watching films, all by himself.

“Drake did a great job, not only progressing on the field but also off the field,” Mayo said. “You can already tell he’s gonna put in that extra work. I walk by the quarterback meeting room; he’s just in there by himself watching film. Those are things that you wanna see.”

Jerod Mayo says #Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye is putting in extra work to get better. “Drake did a great job, not only progressing on the field, but also off the field. You can already tell he’s gonna put in that extra work. I walk by the quarterback meeting room — he’s just in… pic.twitter.com/0AUyXqe15M — Carlos Talks Pats (@LosTalksPats) May 20, 2024

While the Patriots are not rushing the process and are allowing their 21-year-old star QB to learn and develop, he still might get a few games under his belt in his rookie season, especially considering how he has already begun winning over fans.

Considering the tough schedule, the Patriots are not expected to win many games during this rebuilding phase, but this period is crucial for both the team’s development and the growth of its players.