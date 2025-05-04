“It Gave Me Some Lowkey Logan Mankins Vibes”: Julian Edelman Is Impressed With Will Campbell Saying He Would Die for Drake Maye

The New England Patriots didn’t just draft a left tackle in Will Campbell — they drafted a tone-setter, a culture guy, and potentially the new face of their offensive line.

Selected fourth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, the LSU standout immediately made headlines with an emotional post-draft interview, pledging unwavering commitment to his new quarterback, Drake Maye: “I’m going to fight and die to protect them with everything I got.”

This declaration resonated deeply with former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who discussed Campbell’s remarks on the latest episode of Dudes on Dudes. He even drew a parallel between Campbell and ex-Patriots guard Logan Mankins, known for his toughness and dedication:

“After I saw his interview, said he’d fu**ing die for Drake Maye… it gave me lowkey some Logan Mankins vibes,” Edelman remarked. “Just country. Tough. Like the last guy we had that fit that mold? Logan.” Let’s be clear — Edelman didn’t throw that comparison around casually.

Mankins, a first-round pick in 2005, was a stalwart on the Patriots’ offensive line for nearly a decade. Known for his resilience, Mankins played through significant injuries, including a torn ACL during the 2011 season, without missing games. His commitment to the team and relentless work ethic set a standard for Patriots linemen.

Campbell’s background mirrors that of Mankins in several ways. Both hail from rural areas — Mankins from Catheys Valley, California, and Campbell from Monroe, Louisiana — and bring a blue-collar mentality to the field. At LSU, Campbell was a two-time All-SEC selection and allowed just five sacks over 1,508 pass-blocking snaps, showcasing both skill and consistency.

But what about Will Campbell’s relatively shorter arm length, which was a massive topic of discussion among scouts? Well, in Edelman’s eyes, all that discourse is a moot point.

“I’ve got little sources everywhere still affiliated with the team,” Edelman shared. “I asked one of them, ‘Hey, is T-Rex arms gonna be alright?’ They all said the same thing: ‘This kid’s a fuc*ing killer.’”

The Patriots’ decision to draft Will Campbell aligns with their commitment to protecting their young quarterback, Drake Maye, and rebuilding the offensive line. With veterans like Morgan Moses and Garrett Bradbury joining the ranks, the former Tigers star is poised to be a central figure in this new era.

So if Will Campbell’s dedication and toughness translate to the NFL as expected, he could very well follow in Mankins’ footsteps, becoming a linchpin for the Patriots’ offensive line and embodying the team’s storied tradition of resilience and excellence.

And for a storied franchise that’s seen some very shocking lows in the last few seasons, Campbell making an immediate impact would be more than welcome.