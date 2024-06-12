New England Patriots Minicamp Update: Drake Maye Intercepted, Joe Milton Gets Reps

The mandatory minicamps in the NFL have begun setting the tone for the upcoming thrill in the regular season. With many changes awaiting to show true colors for the Patriots and the departure of Bill Belichick, there is a natural interest building in New England. And a recent report from MassLive’s Mark Daniels catered to the intrigued fans with a tweet.

Keeping fans up-to-date with all the happenings from the New England Patriots minicamp, today was no different. During the 11-on-11 drills, the quarterback stats painted an interesting picture. Jacoby Brissett completed 9 out of 15 passes, while Drake Maye completed 7 out of 12 passes and threw 1 interception.

It was undrafted corner Azizi Hearn, who made the interception while covering wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster. Moreover, in the 7-on-7 drills, Brissett went 1 for 4, while Maye went 2 for 4. Bailey Zappe also participated, completing 2 out of 4 passes.

Patriots minicamp QBs 11v11 Brissett: 9/15

Maye: 7/12, INT 7v7 Brissett: 1/4

Maye: 2/4

Nice ending for Maye — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) June 12, 2024

Daniels reported a mediocre day overall, with Kayshon Boutte leading all receivers with five catches. The session ended on a positive note for Maye, as he took reps behind current starter Jacoby Brissett for the second consecutive practice. One highlight for the former Tar Heels QB was an off-platform throw under pressure to Ja’Lynn Polk, giving a preview of why he was a high draft pick.

That said, while the Patriots appear to be playing the long game with Maye, his progress is encouraging. Additionally, if he continues to grow on this trajectory, he could be a great option for the starting role in the later 2024 season. Meanwhile, there was also some disappointment with a few absentees during the mandatory minicamp.

Patriots Minicamp Absentees

Another post from Mark Daniels reported about the absentees and returnees at the Patriots minicamp, highlighting those who failed to attend the first mandatory edition. The list included names like Cole Strange, Jake Andrews, and Sione Takitaki, with one returnee: LB Josh Uche, who was present but did not participate.

Star guard Cole Strange suffered a knee injury last season, from which he has yet to recover. If reports were to be believed, Strange wouldn’t be able to make a comeback until mid-season.

Sione Takitaki is also dealing with an injury. However, according to AZ Sports, the star linebacker believes that he will be back on the practice field before training camp knocks at the door.

— Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) June 12, 2024

So the question remains: With the quarterback question still lingering, and an important change at the helm, will this season be a step forward for the New England Patriots’ return to glory?