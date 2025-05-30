Is Stefon Diggs Out for the Season? Revisiting Patriots WR’s Clear Response Amid Yacht Video Controversy

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Stefon Diggs tore his ACL in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL campaign. At that moment, his Houston Texans’ tenure effectively ended. Houston showed their intentions when they restructured his contract into a one-year pact shortly after trading for him. So, for all intents and purposes, Diggs was a free agent well before the legal tampering period began on March 12.

Nearly two weeks elapsed before Diggs inked a three-year, $69 million contract with the New England Patriots. He knew he wouldn’t get a true apex receiver’s salary because of the injury, but still found himself in an intriguing situation. He’s the clear No. 1 wideout for up-and-coming quarterback Drake Maye and new head coach Mike Vrabel.

Diggs has always maintained the production of a great wide receiver on the field. His six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons prior to 2024 speak to that. However, his sideline demeanor and off-field actions haven’t always lived up to that billing. Earlier this week, he was seen partying on a yacht instead of attending the Pats’ Organized Team Activities (OTAs). That, of course, didn’t sit well with Vrabel.

There’s technically nothing wrong with Diggs’ absence from OTAs; they’re strictly voluntary. But as New England hopes to take a big leap up the standings in 2025, Diggs’ participation would be welcome. Vrabel addressed both Diggs’ recovery timeline and recent boat excursion on Wednesday.

“Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club… the timelines, and the prognosis, we’re working hard to get him back and be ready to go. When he’s here, we’ll coach him and have him ready to go,” Vrabel said, according to the Guardian.

Steffon Diggs is going viral after women call him “daddy” while enjoying his time on a yacht with Cardi B pic.twitter.com/6vbXt1DcKI — No Jumper (@nojumper) May 27, 2025

Vrabel, Maye, and Co. will begin their first season together at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. If Diggs avoids suspension and fully rehabs his injury, he’ll join them for the 1:00 p.m. E.T. kickoff on CBS.