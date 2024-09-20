News Doesn’t Always Tell the Whole Truth: Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Endorses a Bold Perspective

CAPTION: Apr 28, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs number 10 pick Patrick Mahomes II poses for a photo with his mother Randi and father Pat during the press conference at Stram Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

From political views to tweeting “Amen” on Harrison Butker’s controversial speech, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi has always been upfront and raw about her feelings and opinions to her social media followers.

Today, Mama Mahomes did it again! When English comedian, Russell Brand asked a question to his followers on X, tweeting, “I wonder what our world would be like if the news always told the truth?” Randi quickly reposted the tweet and quoted it writing, “Me too.”

Being the mother of an NFL star, Randi’s family and private life have been closely monitored and scrutinized by the media. Thus, if the news always told the truth, it would likely offer much-needed relief to her since she wouldn’t have to correct false narratives on her.

Once Randi’s tweet started going viral, fans came in to support the fact that news based on truth rather than spin would be highly welcome.

One fan vented out frustration about how every second headline has to be questioned these days–all thanks to spun narratives.

I would actually pay attention and not have to question every thing they say. — Carli Nieder (@carli217) September 20, 2024

Another fan chimed in saying how news in his era did “tell the truth.”

People my age remember when the news did tell the truth. They only gave the news. It was so much better then. — Pam Burris (@PamBurr86708513) September 20, 2024

A third fan wrote how the world would be a better place with truthful news.

Much better off. — Cash (@gohawks99) September 20, 2024

Meanwhile, another fan took a jab at Randi, writing, “Dem Trump allegations...”–– hinting at the recent controversy involving Brittany Mahomes liking and then disliking Donald Trump’s IG Post.

Randi Mahomes’ “Me too” tweet comes after she had been creating curiosity with emotional posts on X.

Randi Mahomes Opens Up About Her F ather’s Health Struggles

Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 2 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals, Patrick Mahomes’ mother shared an update about her ailing father and asked for prayers to her 99.8k X followers.

“Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy. He is in the hospital and is not well.. his name is Randy,” she wrote.

Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy. He is in the hospital and is not well.. his name is Randy — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) September 13, 2024

In a subsequent tweet, she shared a Biblical verse, and in a third tweet, Randi reflected on the emotional roller-coaster she was going through, writing:

“I just wish I could somehow make it all make sense…but I just can’t.”

I just wish I could somehow make it all make sense…but I just cant. #stillblessed — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) September 18, 2024

Her father’s hospitalization comes after the Chiefs QB lost her mother, Debbie Bates Martin, in April 2023 at the age of 72. Randi can occasionally be seen sharing old photos of her late mother on social media suggesting she is still in deep sorrow of her loss.

So, as the heartbreak from the loss is still lingering, it is natural for Randi, to feel deeply for her father.