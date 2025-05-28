Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Lists His Childhood Home With a Low 6-Figure Price Tag

Patrick Mahomes may be leading the NFL’s new era under center, but off the field, he’s showing that family and legacy remain just as important as Super Bowls. With three rings already under his belt and no signs of slowing down, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback recently chose to commemorate his success in a deeply personal way: by gifting his mother, Randi Mahomes, a brand-new custom-built home.

And now, with Randi settling into her new place, Patrick’s childhood home in Tyler, Texas — the very place where the 29-year-old once threw his earliest passes — has officially hit the market.

The listing, located at 3110 Oleander Dr., Tyler, TX 75707, is a charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom property tucked away on a quiet street in the Whitehouse school district.

Originally listed for $285,000 on the 24th of April, the asking price of the property has now dropped slightly to $279,900.

Despite the property listing not meeting the expected demand, it is worth noting that the house is a work of art and comfort. With 1,475 square feet of updated interiors, Patrick’s childhood abode features modern countertops, KitchenAid appliances, a stylish backsplash, and refreshed bathrooms — all designed for comfort and function.

It also includes a spacious backyard and is conveniently situated near schools, dining, and shopping. Simply put, the property has everything one can ask for at a great price.

But beyond the real estate talk, everyone knows what makes the property special: it’s a symbol of where Patrick Mahomes’ journey began. So unsurprisingly, Randi Mahomes wasn’t stoked while announcing the listing of the property last month.

“There were a lot of tears and laughter and memories in that house. But it’s time to let a new family start to build their dream there now!!”

Sadly enough, the listing comes after an emotional start to the year for the Mahomes family, following the passing of Patrick’s grandfather, Randy, in February. So in order to earmark the start of a new chapter, Randi and Patrick’s 13-year-old sister Mia will now share their new home, built on land the family purchased in 2023.

Her excitement for this new beginning was clear in another heartfelt Instagram post:

“Home is where the heart is and my heart is full! Beyond grateful for my amazing family @patrickmahomes @brittanylynne @jacksonmahomes and my grandbabies for this incredible blessing.”

While Patrick’s career continues to soar, his family remains firmly rooted in the values that got him there. And for them, it seems like when one home closes its doors to the past, another opens up for the future, with even more love, space, and grandbabies in the picture.