NFL Analyst Claims the Steelers Are Playing the Aaron Rodgers Game By Not Drafting Shedeur Sanders

Be it the Jacksonville Jaguars kicking off the 2025 NFL Draft with a bang by trading up for Travis Hunter, to the New York Giants snubbing Shedeur Sanders twice in the first round, Day 1 of the Draft had many memorable moments.

But amidst these highlight-worthy moves lay a head-scratching decision by the Steelers, where they decided to use their 21st pick to sign Oregon DT Derrick Harmon over the Buffs quarterback. This was a stunning call by Mike Tomlin & Co. for multiple reasons.

For starters, their quarterback room consists of Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson, two quarterbacks who define the word “backup” in the NFL. Secondly, just days before the Draft, Shedeur Sanders had a long visit at the Steelers’ facility, post which, HC Mike Tomlin uncharacteristically gushed over the quarterback’s pre-draft visit.

“I know he’s very talented and has made a lot of plays for his university and his team. But the intangible qualities displayed on tape were impressive to me,” Tomlin told the media back then.

Simply put, all signs pointed to Shedeur Sanders being a Steeler at the end of the first round. The question, hence, on every fan’s mind is, why did Mike Tomlin let Deion Sanders’ son go? While most didn’t have an answer to it, ESPN analyst Peter Schrager had one, and it was linked to Aaron Rodgers.

As per Schrager, when a team is in the race to woo the 4x NFL MVP, the last thing they should do is draft a young and potentially generational quarterback in the Draft.

“I thought it was the one place for Shedeur. I know he had a good meeting with Tomlin. I know he had a decent meeting that was five hours long there.” He continued, “If you’re in the Aaron Rodgers game and you’re trying to convince Aaron to come… the last thing you would do would be draft a quarterback tonight.” ​

“This is [Aaron] Rodgers and the Steelers and that’s the future.” —@PSchrags on the Steelers passing on drafting Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/tSiiM4QZWD — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 25, 2025

Simply put, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going all in on Aaron Rodgers as their talisman for the next two years. And snubbing a promising talent underscores the high-stakes gamble the Steelers are willing to take. But is that the right move?

While Aaron Rodgers brings experience and a proven track record, the Packers legend being 41 years old, his recent injury history, and his guaranteed off-field baggage raise questions about the short-term viability of this strategy. Conversely, Shedeur Sanders represents a potential franchise quarterback who could have been developed for sustained success.​

Safe to say, the Steelers may have taken the biggest risk in the 2025 NFL Draft so far. Because if Shedeur Sanders thrives for another team in the future, pitchforks will surely be out in Pittsburgh.