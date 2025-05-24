“You’ve Got Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson to Deal With”: Shannon Sharpe Explains Why the Steelers Will Wait for Aaron Rodgers Until June 5

Aaron Rodgers has often been labeled a diva — someone who enjoys being chased and craves attention. The Steelers, knowingly or not, are feeding into that narrative by showing an extraordinary level of patience. They appear increasingly desperate for a quarterback, willing to give Rodgers all the time he needs — even if it means waiting until the second week of June.

Steelers owner Art Rooney had previously drawn a line in the sand back in April, stating that the team wouldn’t wait forever for Rodgers to make a decision. But now, that stance has clearly softened. Rooney is reportedly open to waiting until the start of mandatory minicamp on June 10.

And why wouldn’t they wait? Pittsburgh sees Rodgers as the only reliable starter left on the market who could realistically elevate its offense. He gives them their best shot at competing in what is arguably the NFL’s toughest division — the brutal AFC North.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson recently weighed in on Art Rooney’s seemingly desperate stance and Aaron Rodgers keeping the Steelers waiting. Ocho understands why a proud, historically successful franchise like Pittsburgh is willing to put all its eggs in one basket for a 42-year-old quarterback many consider past his prime. According to Ocho, Rodgers still carries some “leverage.”

“I mean, it’s Aaron Rodgers. I’ve told you what the leverage is. The leverage is what you did in the past. What he has been able to do in the past is why he can have a team or organization like the winning Steelers. He has the leverage right now because of what he has accomplished in the past. They are hoping they can get somewhat, just a splash of Aaron Rodgers of old because what we have right now is not going to cut it.”

Sharpe agreed with Ocho, noting how tough the Steelers’ division is, with elite quarterbacks like Joe Burrow in Cincinnati and Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. To stay competitive and make a serious playoff push, Pittsburgh needs strong quarterback play, and Rodgers gives them the best shot at that.

“Aaron Rodgers of old, but the Jets got an old Aaron Rodgers. Still, Aaron Rodgers, but they are two different players. I mean, you’re in that division. You got Burrow and you got Lamar to deal with. In order to have a chance to win, you are going to have exemplary QB play. They feel he gives them the best opportunity.”

According to Shannon, head coach Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan aren’t sold on Mason Rudolph as a long-term starter. While they did re-sign him and appreciate the growth he showed during his time in Tennessee, they still view him more as a reliable backup than a franchise backup.

So, when can we expect A-Rod to make up his mind and sign with any franchise, even though the only option on the table he has right now is the Steelers?

Rodgers could sign with the Steelers soon

Ian Rapoport believes the Steelers are handling the Aaron Rodgers situation the right way. Rather than issuing ultimatums, they’ve given the four-time MVP a soft deadline — a gesture Rodgers is likely to appreciate. According to Rapoport, a decision could come soon, possibly around mandatory minicamp or just before training camp begins.

This timeline would give the former Packers quarterback an opportunity to dive into the playbook and ease into some light training. It’s a crucial window for A-Rod to prepare himself mentally and physically before the full ramp-up at the end of June.

“If I had to guess, and this is not reporting and this is just guessing, players a lot of times like to have things done before mandatory minicamp so they have the playbook. If there is a deadline, a softest deadline, right before mini camp makes sense. He could go there, get the playbook, practice for a day, and just go away for the summer, and just learn. So like timing-wise, who knows? It could be before training camp. But that makes sense to me.”

Signing sooner rather than later would benefit Rodgers greatly. It would allow him more time to build chemistry with his new teammates and get in much-needed reps — something he lacked during his brief time with the Jets. That lack of preparation led to disastrous results.

Prolonging the decision could also risk straining relationships with veteran players in the locker room, who might grow impatient with the uncertainty