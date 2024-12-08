NFL Analyst Gauges Shedeur Sanders As “The Star” Of the 2025 NFL Draft In the Wake Of Travis Hunter’s Heisman Run

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and head coach Deion Sanders following the win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter is knocking hard on the Heisman door, but it appears that it’s his QB teammate Shedeur Sanders who will steal the show at the 2025 NFL Draft. Or so is predicted by the NFL pundit Daniel Jeremiah.

“He is gonna be the star of the draft,” Jeremiah said about Shedeur on The Rich Eisen Show. “He is gonna be the one that is most asked about.”

Considering that QBs have been a major weakness for some lowly NFL teams, this idea doesn’t appear as alien as many would think.

With the Giants, Browns, Jets, and Raiders being one of those teams, it boils down to the franchises that are approved by Deion. After all, Deion warned that he would intervene if Shedeur gets paired with the wrong franchise.

From how the 2024 CFB season went, one might argue that it hasn’t been a QB-heavy competition and that only a few quarterbacks have truly blossomed—Shedeur and Cam Ward being two of them.

Watching how well Colorado has progressed under his leadership, teams would be head over heels for Shedeur, and his electrifying games have only given them more reasons.

“He is a pure pocket passer,” Jeremiah said. “I mean just a pure motion. He makes good decisions, accurate with the ball. I don’t think he has an exceptional arm, I don’t think he’s an exceptional athlete but I think he’s just above the line in almost across the board.”

Not only that, but Shedeur, in his entire college career, has consistently progressed every year.

“I like the fact that he was at Jackson State,” Jeremiah added. “I like the fact that life gave him new challenges when he went to Colorado when they weren’t good in the offensive line, and he got the crud beat out of him. I like that he came back from that and literally took this offense and this team to heights it hasn’t seen in quite some time.”

Although Travis Hunter has played a pivotal role in Colorado’s progress, Shedeur has been at the center of it all as a true leader.

Furthermore, many have endorsed Shedeur and Travis as the top three picks in the draft for a long time. And with QBs in high demand for next year, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Shedeur grab the spotlight.