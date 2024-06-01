NFL Fans Baffled at Legend Chad Johnson’s Criminally Cheap Rate For Wedding Entertainment

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – JULY 19: Former NFL, American Football Herren, USA player Chad Johnson during the preseason friendly between FC Barcelona, Barca and Inter Miami CF on July 19, 2022 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire) SOCCER: JUL 19 Inter Miami v FC Barcelona Icon220719183417

Chad Johnson was once the charismatic football icon who soon became a fan favorite for his larger-than-life personality. He has built an empire with his varied ventures and persona. However, recently Ochocinco dropped a bombshell when a curious fan inquired about his rates for wedding entertainment. What followed was a response that sent the social media in stitches.

A fan, perhaps contemplating the idea of having Johnson grace their wedding with his presence, took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask his question, “@ochocinco how much you charge for the wedding entertainment?”

In classic Chad Johnson fashion, the response was as unexpected as it was baffling for fans who expected Ocho to be a valuable addition.“$85 for 3 hours,” wrote Ocho, quoting a criminally cheap rate. 85 for 3 hours is also how the former WR spent his NFL career, donning #85 for the Bengals and the Patriots.

$85 for 3 hours https://t.co/akWvD6xEYS — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) May 30, 2024

The internet erupted in a flurry of reactions, ranging from incredulous laughter and wonderment at the thought of a football legend of Johnson’s caliber having such low prices. Yet, amidst the disbelief, comments from amused fans knew no bounds.

Chad Johnson has long been known for his wittiness, humor, and even thriftiness, especially now on the Nightcap podcast. The notion of Ocho bringing his infectious energy to weddings for a nominal fee may seem surreal with that wide smile and classic sunglasses. While Johnson is as frugal as they come, it’s not surprising that he would also want his fans to have the best rates.

Chad Johnson’s Famous Frugality

Johnson’s journey post-football hasn’t just been about reflecting on the past; it’s been full of a mindset of financial wisdom. In a world where glamorous displays of wealth and glitz often dominate, Johnson has managed to stand apart for his frugality and value-driven approach to money.

The former WR currently has a net worth of $15 million that he built over the years with his ‘frugal’ approach. During his NFL career, Johnson’s approach to money was characterized by discipline and restraint. Despite his substantial earnings, he opted for practical choices, such as flying on budget airlines and even buying imitation jewelry.

Even to date, Chad Johnson drives a modest 2017 Smart Passion with much swag. Though he has a premium car collection, Johnson proudly promotes it for its mileage. He still has the cheapest solutions for the most expensive problems, whether it’s attending the super-expensive Super Bowl game or even going on a vacation.