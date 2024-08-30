NFL GM Gets Slammed For Saying Shedeur Sanders Will Take Dak Prescott’s Job

Picture a scenario where Dallas trades multiple picks and Ceedee Lamb to go up in next year’s draft and get Shedeur Sanders to replace Prescott. Difficult right? Yet, that’s exactly what former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum presented on live television. But didn’t get away with it.

Advertisement

Both, the panel he was sitting on and fans on the internet disregarded his opinion completely. It was almost as if the Max Kellerman-cliff moment was happening with a different cast.

For starters, yes, Shedeur Sanders started his probable final college season with a splendid performance. Throwing for 445 yards, with 4 touchdowns, he made sure the Buffs etch out a 31-26 victory over the North Dakota State Bisons. He once again proved he’s a top prospect for next year’s draft.

But to think that he will be the next quarterback of America’s team at the expense of a receiver like Ceedee Lamb sounds like “clickbait for casuals”, as one X user put it.

CLICK BAIT FOR CASUALS! — ✭ Tito. P ✭ (@TitoisWild) August 30, 2024

The ESPN analyst even said, “If you’re starting over, Ceedee Lamb is expendable,” which sounds logical in isolation but when you look at a team like the Minnesota Vikings or even the Broncos, they’ve reset their quarterback position but that does not mean they are starting over. Something that even non-cowboys fans understood:

I’m not even cowboys fan but I’d don’t make sense they would send Dak away send Ceedee away then draft QB with no viable WRs — Jaden (@_860Jaden) August 30, 2024

Tannenbaum used to be the general manager for the New York Jets. And fans did not let him forget this:

It’s insane how this guy was once a GM, and is one of the biggest yappers in sports media — Always Tilted (@JuiceOnTilt) August 30, 2024

There was one fan who politely made his point, but it did not show the former NFL GM in the best light:

I mean no disrespect but I listen to Mike Tannenbaum’s takes and wonder how in the world did he ever work his way into being a general manager of an nfl franchise. — Patrick Gathron (@PatrickGathron) August 30, 2024

According to the ESPN analyst, “If Dak wanted to be there(Dallas), that deal would’ve been done.” But Prescott has been on record saying multiple times that he wants to stay a Cowboy. And the way Ceedee Lamb’s deal was done, it shows there is reluctance within the Dallas management but Jerry and Stephen Jones are going to pull through.

If they do not pull through, Tannenbaum’s take might be atrocious but it will be one of the situations the Cowboys find themselves in. If the deal is not done this year, Prescott becomes a free agent, and if the Cowboys decide to franchise tag him, they stand to pay him $80 million.

And Prescott’s latest comments are astonishing if taken at face value, and insightful even if taken casually. Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco also believe it is remarkable what the Cowboys quarterback said in his recent media interaction.

Dak Prescott Says He Doesn’t Listen to Jerry Jones’ Press Comments

Prescott casually said he had stopped listening to Jones’ media comments yesterday. But Sharpe and Ocho believe that’s a strong statement for him to make. The Nightcap hosts believe he’s sick and tired of the negotiation. And his comments are coming out of frustration.

Ocho pointed out how Prescott is frustrated by Jones for “always chirping, always talking.” And even though he claims things like “we’re all in”, Jerry Jones has failed to “live up to his end of the bargain”.

Shannon Sharpe though argued that Prescott knew this was what he signed up for as the Cowboys quarterback. He said, “Jerry has made it abundantly clear he wants to be the focal point, he wants to be the guy that gets the credit when they win. And he let it be known.”

According to Sharpe, Jones finds it troubling that Dak has never embraced the billionaire owner like his predecessor Tony Romo did. He kept it completely professional. And delivered as best as he could on the field. Now he’s asking for his due. The question remains if he’ll get it, and if yes, when will he get the bag?