NFL Legend Blames the Movie ‘Blind Side’ For Failing to Make it to Canton Thrice

Willie Anderson was an absolute beast of a right tackle, no doubt about it. But despite being a three-time finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he’s still waiting for that golden ticket to Canton. As he waits, Anderson’s got a theory and it’s as Hollywood as it gets.

In a chat with Kay Adams on the show ‘Up and Adams’, Anderson pointed a big ol’ finger at the movie ‘The Blind Side,’ the hit film based on the life of Michael Oher. According to Anderson, the movie is why right tackles like him aren’t getting the Hall of Fame love they deserve. He explained,

“The kids and their parents, because of the media push of The Bind Side with the left tackle, it’s a huge deal. But they don’t realize guards are getting paid crazy money right now,” claimed Anderson.

3-time HOF finalist Willie Anderson blames the movie “The Blind Side” for why he’s not in Canton yet It’s been 18 YEARS since a RIGHT TACKLE has been inducted into the @ProFootballHOF @BigWillie7179 @heykayadams @OLMasterminds pic.twitter.com/m1hpJkzUSP — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 18, 2024

‘The Blind Side’ tells the rags-to-riches story of Michael Oher, who played left tackle. The hype of the position overshadowed other spots on the offensive line. Anderson thinks this Hollywood narrative has twisted perceptions, making left tackles seem like the real MVPs. Therefore, his stats and impact remain out of the Hall of Fame spotlight despite being undeniably world-class.

Willie Anderson’s Hall of Fame Worthy NFL Career

When you think of dominant right tackles in NFL history, Willie Anderson’s name never goes by unmentioned. Anderson, a Cincinnati Bengals legend was the backbone of their offensive line for over a decade. His career spanned from 1996-2007, during which he earned three straight All-Pro selections making him the first right tackle to achieve the feat, and was named to four Pro Bowls. He then became a part of the Baltimore Ravens in 2008.

But to one’s surprise- it’s been 18 years since a right tackle has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Almost two decades without giving the right side of the O-line its due recognition.

Despite being one of the best ever to play, Anderson feels overshadowed by the hype around left tackles. The 49-year-old, despite being a three-time Hall of Fame finalist has failed to earn the coveted spot. However, he earned his spot at the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame three years ago.

Willie Anderson named to Alabama Sports Hall of Fame https://t.co/4Wywof8XF5 — Auburn Tigers Wire (@theauburnwire) April 29, 2021

While Willie Anderson’s career is nothing short of remarkable, his absence from Canton is glaring.