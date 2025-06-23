Joe Burrow Reveals Why He Likes Going to Events Like the Met Gala and Paris Fashion Week, Despite Mixed Response to His Outfits

The intersection between sports and fashion has become increasingly crowded over the past decade or so. Especially in the NFL and NBA. Walking to the locker room pregame has become a catwalk, where players show off their wild outfits. And Joe Burrow has been taking advantage of that runway more and more lately.

The Cincinnati Bengals QB isn’t just walking NFL stadium runways, however. He’s walking real ones too. He’s been to Paris Fashion Week, the Met Gala, and recently, he sat on a panel titled Style on Panel held at Fanatics Fest.

The panel, hosted by comedians Tiffany Haddish and Druski, asked Burrow why he was enjoying his foray into the fashion industry so much. They didn’t say it explicitly, but Burrow has also received some, let’s say, mixed reactions to the outfits he’s worn at these big fashion events. In response, Burrow kept it simple: he just likes having fun.

“I just think [it’s cool] being in those situations with fun people who have put in a lot of work to be in those same situations. And it’s very private once you get in there, you can have fun and have great conversations with fun people and wear fun things and cool colors and have drinks and whatever you wanna do in there,” Burrow said.

When he puts it in the context of locking in for seven months at the Bengals facility, it makes more sense why Burrow would want to let loose and try different things during the few months he’s out of football jail each year.

“I like to have a little fun when I can. During the season we’re pretty locked up for seven months, so for the five months of the year that is the offseason, I’m gonna go and have fun and hang out with friends and meet cool people and have fun experiences.”

And the great thing about Joe Burrow is that he’s been able to have fun, even though many of the outfits he’s tried to pull off haven’t been well received by the public… Or even his inner circle, for that matter.

The racy backless suit ditty he wore at Paris Fashion Week last year resulted in hilarious reactions not only from fans on social media but also in all of Burrow’s group chats with his friends. He was rightly “roasted” for the outfit, but he took it in stride.

not a day goes by where i dont think about joe burrow’s backless suit pic.twitter.com/PeI07SAheC — isa (@carsguidostan) December 4, 2024

A simple suit that Burrow wore at the recent Met Gala was also criticized. Many felt it looked ill-fitting and wasn’t quite fancy enough for the occasion. Then again, with today’s fashion trends, who can really tell?

Burrow has about a month left to dive even deeper into the high-fashion scene and enjoy more fun experiences with interesting people before he reports back for duty at the end of July. He’ll need to make sure the returns on his football choices this season for the Bengals are better than those on his offseason fashion decisions.