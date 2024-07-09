NFL World Bursts Into Laughter After Seeing Rob Gronkowski’s High School Yearbook

Throughout his career, whether on the field or off, Rob Gronkowski has proven himself to be quite the goofball. For those who missed his playing days, a glimpse of his antics was seen at The Tom Brady Roast last month. And for those who didn’t catch the Netflix special, Gronk’s High School Yearbook is all you need to understand the goofy side of the former Patriots star.

Traditionally, high school yearbooks have acted as a fun throwback, reminding us all of our yesteryears. In the case of celebrities, high school yearbooks become even more intriguing, offering a glimpse into their authentic selves before fame. However, while some yearbook quotes reveal how radically the celebrities have changed, Gronkowski’s yearbook shows how he hasn’t changed one bit.

Earlier today, “Max Preps”, a reputed digital media outlet for High School Sports dug up a goldmine — Rob Gronkowski’s Yearbook quote from his Woodland Hills High School days. The hobbies section in Gronkowski’s bio was so typical of him, as he unabashedly listed “working out, playing sports, chicks” as his interests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MaxPreps (@maxpreps)

Not so surprisingly, the NFL world had a field day of jokes and banter with this revelation. Some felt it was typical of Gronkowski, while others likened him to Stiffler from American Pie. One even drew comparisons with Michael Myers. See for yourselves:

That said, while Rob’s Yearbook was going viral, netizens also dug up his teammate and best friend Tom Brady’s Yearbook photo. Unsurprisingly, however, Brady was the polar opposite in his High School days when compared to Rob.

Brady Has Been an Epitome of Focus and Commitment Since His High School Days

Tom Brady, for many across the globe, is synonymous with longevity, greatness, and discipline. He is the prime example of what consistency can achieve, even without being the most naturally gifted on the field. Ever since he set foot in the Patriots training camp, TB12 displayed this elite winning mentality, and it’s no surprise that the root of this was sown in his childhood.

Recently, Brady’s yearbook photo from his senior year at Junipero Serra High School went viral as fans were shocked at the GOAT’s seriousness towards his goals and improving himself from a young age. Under his yearbook photo, he wrote: “If you want to play with the big boys, you gotta learn how to play in the tall grass. Family I love you all…”

Tom Brady does not age. Here’s his yearbook photo from his senior year at Junipero Serra High School. pic.twitter.com/zZFl46xGpe — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 6, 2021

It’s truly amazing how Brady always focused on improving himself first rather than the results. His emphasis on ironing out the chinks in his armor consistently from a young age is the reason why he is the undisputed GOAT today. With every passing day, tales of Brady’s childhood and early days prove why he is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete!