“I Just Don’t See Them Winning It All This Year”: Rob Gronkowski Gives His Predictions for Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025

Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about winning. A four-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he left the game on his own terms — with a legacy that’s ironclad. His last winning NFL snap came in pewter and red, catching passes from Tom Brady during the Bucs’ 2020 Super Bowl run.

Advertisement

Since his and Brady’s retirement in 2022, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have impressively managed to stay relevant, finding their new leader in Baker Mayfield.

However, while the former No. 1 overall pick has exceeded expectations, posting a career-high 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdowns last season, some still question whether he can take the franchise all the way. And it seems one of the skeptics is Rob Gronkowski.

“I’m not going to say they’re going to make the Super Bowl,” Gronk said during a recent Dudes on Dudes segment with Julian Edelman.

“They’ve been having a couple of excellent years… I believe they’re going to win their division once again, win a couple playoff games, but I just don’t see them winning it all this year,” the former TE added.

This blunt analysis from their beloved icon may sting Bucs fans, especially when they are entering this season after winning the NFC South title for four straight years. And a campaign where Mayfield led a top 5 league attack with a 399.5 ypg in overall offense. But Gronk’s skepticism isn’t rooted in dislike — in fact, it’s quite the opposite.

The former tight end was full of praise for Mayfield’s leadership and locker-room presence: “He’s a dude’s dude,” Gronk said. “He’s a guy you want to go out with, have a cheers with, pound a couple beers, and just tell stories.”

In Gronkowski’s world, that’s the highest compliment you can get. It’s not just about talent — it’s about camaraderie, culture, and showing up when it matters. That’s exactly what Mayfield has brought to Tampa: stability, swagger, and a much-needed spark since Brady’s retirement.

Still, the reality is that the Buccaneers’ 2024 campaign ended in the Wild Card round, falling to the Washington Commanders 23–20 in a game where they showed flashes but ultimately came up short. So in many ways, Gronk’s comments reflect what many around the league are thinking: the Bucs are good, but are they great?

Rob Gronkowski, of course, will always root for the team where he closed his Hall of Fame career. But he’s also calling it how he sees it — and right now, the Super Bowl doesn’t seem like it’s coming back to Tampa in 2025.

That said, when a guy like Gronk calls you a “dude’s dude,” you’re doing something right. Mayfield has earned the trust of the locker room, the love of the fans, and the respect of those who paved the way.

Now it’s just a matter of proving everyone — including Gronk — wrong. And with the consistency that Todd Bowles’ men have shown in the last 6 years, it’s a matter of when.