NFL’s Top Week 4 Plays: Derrick Henry’s Touchdown Run, Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Throw, and More

The NFL features some of the biggest, fastest and strongest athletes in the world. Those men pull off incredible feats of athleticism on every play of every game each week and the week 4 of the 2024 NFL campaign was no exception.

Following its pair of Monday Night Football games, the league released its “Top 15 Plays of Week 4” on YouTube. Many of the NFL’s biggest stars were involved, but nobody, not even Patrick Mahomes, could take the throne from Derrick Henry.

Affectionately known as “The King”, Henry wasted no time in putting his prints on the Baltimore Ravens’ Sunday Night Football win. On the Ravens’ very first offensive play, he took a Lamar Jackson handoff 87 yards for a touchdown.

The massive scamper not only set the tone in Baltimore’s 35-10 route of the Buffalo Bills, but made franchise history. Henry took the mantle of “longest rush” ever for the Ravens from Jamal Lewis and Le’Ron McClain, whose 82-yard runs were tied for the previous record.

While Mahomes didn’t top the charts this week, he still captured second place by showing off his incredible arm strength. Early in the second quarter, he connected with first-round wide receiver Xavier Worthy on a 54-yard touchdown toss. The Chiefs’ QB threw the ball more than 60 yards in the air and dropped his pass right in the bucket.

The long scoring strike helped the Chiefs claim a 17-10 victory over the Chargers. The Red Army improved to 4-0 with the result, and are now the last unbeaten team in the AFC. Amidst these two major highlights, week 4 also witnessed other brilliant plays featuring Fred Warner and others.

What other plays were in the top-five?

Offensive players aren’t the only ones who get paid millions of dollars each year. San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner is among the league’s highest-earning defenders, and proved why during the 49ers’ Week 4 win.

On a 3rd-and-5 play in the second quarter, Warner leapt high into the air and intercepted New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett. After crashing back onto the ground, the LB hurried to his feet, juked a man and returned the pass for a touchdown.

The No. 4 play of the week involved role-reversal. Detroit Lions fans usually see quarterback Jared Goff throw touchdown passes to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. However, on a 2nd-and-Goal snap in their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, OC Ben Johnson changed things up.

AMON-RA ST. BROWN TD PASS TO JARED GOFF.

: Stream on #NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/wuVveVDDHw — NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2024

Goff’s receiving score was the first of his football life, and helped Detroit win 42-29 in a high-scoring affair.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb rounds out the top-five. Against the rival New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, he hauled in a 55-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dak Prescott.

CEEDEE TEEDEE 55 YARDS

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/aBmOaHVpme — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2024

Dallas’ 20-15 victory got them back to .500 in this still developing season. They’ll try to get above that mark when they battle the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 5.