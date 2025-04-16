“I Don’t Think They Have It Anymore”: Joy Taylor Believes the Dallas Cowboys Are “Cooked”

The Dallas Cowboys may be in trouble. And there’s nobody they can call to save themselves from impending doom. Jerry Jones’ team, for the second offseason in a row, has made no major splashes in free agency. They retained defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa with a four-year, $80 million contract. But beyond him, they spent a combined $64.3 million on 15 other players. And 80% of those men inked short-term pacts (one or two-year deals).

To Joy Taylor, this lack of activity doesn’t bode well for Dallas’ chances in a stacked NFC East. On Monday’s episode of Speak, she predicted that people “wouldn’t care” about the Cowboys in 2025. Essentially, she doesn’t believe they’re ‘Super Bowl-contending material’ as currently constructed.

“I don’t know how much people are gonna care about the Cowboys this year. I don’t think they have it anymore… they’re gonna have to lose with flair… [I’m thinking] they’re cooked,” Joy Taylor explained.

At this point, it’s hard to find anyone who disagrees with Taylor’s assertion. Jerry Jones made an uninspiring head coaching hire in Brian Schottenheimer after letting Mike McCarthy walk. He also still hasn’t extended Micah Parsons. On top of that, his external free agent signings – on paper – don’t appear to be true difference-makers.

These moves would be one thing if Dallas was reigning supreme over the division. But, as you know, the Philadelphia Eagles just won the Super Bowl LIX in February. Behind them, the Washington Commanders reached the NFC Championship game. The Cowboys are closer to the NFC East’s basement than roof. And Taylor thinks they’re a less intriguing outfit than their rivals in the Big Apple.

“At best, they’re third in the division. And I actually like the moves that the Giants have made, and they’re not finished. Who’s saying they’re not gonna add Shedeur [Sanders]? So, at the very least, the Giants will be more interesting than the Cowboys, which is rare to say.” – Joy Taylor

Despite boasting superstars on both sides of the ball, things in Dallas look quite bleak. However, with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in his arsenal, there’s opportunity for Jones to alter the narrative. As Washington showed, hitting a home run on a first-round pick can alter your franchise’s whole trajectory. Jones just may have to make some calls to do it.

“I wouldn’t have signed Dak Prescott, the highest-paid player in the NFL, if now wasn’t when when we wanted to win. This is a shocker to be here at this Super Bowl and not have the Cowboys here. I didn’t plan on that when I made that agreement with him. So we’re going to do everything we can to get there,” Jerry Jones said in 2025 February. Perhaps it is high time to pay justice to his own words, this offseason. Because their Super Bowl wait is now three decades old.