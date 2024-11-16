Nick Saban Admits Michigan State Had a “Hatred” for the Michigan Wolverines in His Coaching Days

Oct 16, 1999; Wabash, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Michigan State Spartans head coach Nick Saban on the sidelines during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Nick Saban spent 17 years as the University of Alabama’s head football coach. During that time, he experienced some of college football’s most intense rivalries. Alabama-Auburn, Alabama- LSU and Alabama-Tennessee all draw millions of eyeballs to TV screens. However, his role in a Big Ten conflict sticks with him for a different reason than any of his SEC matchups.

Saban’s initial foray into power conference football came with Michigan State. The Spartans have a solid tradition, but always get overlooked in favor of the Michigan Wolverines.

On Friday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, he compared what he witnessed at Michigan State versus Michigan to what the Arkansas Razorbacks feel when lined up across from the Texas Longhorns.

“Sometimes you get these inferiority complexes. I always felt, when I was at Michigan State, we had that sort of hatred for Michigan… they were supposed to be more elite than we were, and we were always trying to prove that we were just as good. I think you’re gonna get some of that in this Arkansas-Texas game.”

The Wolverines lead the all-time series over the Spartans 74-38-5. Saban went 2-3 in his battles, winning in 1995 and 1999 before heading to LSU for the 2000 campaign.

There is no love lost between Auburn fans and Alabama fans, or Arkansas fans and Texas fans. However, there may be no larger pure hatred in a college rivalry than that between the Wolverines and Spartans. This is especially true in recent years.

Michigan and Michigan State have a nasty rivalry

Earlier this season, the two schools came to blows as Michigan ran out the clock during a 24-17 victory. Wolverines running back Kalel Mullings reportedly stomped on a pile containing a Spartans player and staffer, something the Big Ten reportedly investigated after the game.

A fight breaks out after Michigan takes the knee to seal the win vs Michigan State pic.twitter.com/xHedEDaBLB — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 27, 2024

However, that incident pales in comparison to what developed postgame back in 2022. Following a 29-7 Michigan win, a video emerged of Michigan State players assaulting a Michigan player in the locker room tunnels.

The altercation led to criminal charges being filed against seven Spartans.

While the universities have traded unceremonious barbs, they’ve also had some thrilling, less-physical endings. The most iconic in modern history occurred in 2015 when the Wolverines allowed the Spartans to steal a win by butchering what should have been a game-sealing punt.

Michigan State improved to 7-0 with the result, then eventually claimed the Big Ten championship. The Spartans also earned a spot in the College Football Playoff that year.

Ironically, they were eliminated 38-0 by Saban and Alabama in the semifinals. 11 days later, the legendary coach captured his fifth national title in a 45-40 triumph over Clemson.

The Spartans haven’t returned to the CFP since then. Michigan, meanwhile, captured the 2023 National Championship after defeating Saban – in his final game – in the semifinal round and beating Washington in the title match.