Nick Saban Cursing On Live TV, Shows Brand New Side To College Football Legend

Ayush Juneja
Nick Saban

Former Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and his wife Terry Saban . Credit- Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Bill Belichick, who came out of his shell after 24 years with the Patriots, Nick Saban too found a new lease of life following his departure from Alabama after 17 years. CFB history’s most decorated coach once prided himself on being an old-school coach who prioritized professionalism and discipline over everything else, is now showing his brand new wild side as he enters the media like his fellow Croat.

Appearing on College Game Day alongside Pat McAfee for the first time this season, Saban expressed his point of view on Ohio State’s $20 million roster. The six-time National Champion asserted that the cost doesn’t matter because winning requires paying your best players. He pointed out that the team would be crap without that.

” I just wanna say you guys keep talking about a $20 million roster. If you don’t pay the right guys, you’ll be shit outta luck.”

The panel couldn’t believe that a mild-mannered coach like Saban could ever say something like this and that too on the live TV.

Fans loved this new side of the former LSU coach, asserting that he would be a great addition to the show, already swearing within the first hour. Some attributed his newfound candor to retirement, suggesting that he was no longer holding back.

Many argued that McAfee’s entry into sports media and his unapologetic swearing on live TV had encouraged others to follow suit. A few felt that Saban’s true personality was finally being revealed.

Since retirement, Saban has let his hair down and embarked on various projects. The 72-year-old recently appeared in a commercial for Vrbo, an online marketplace for vacation rentals.

Nick Saban’s newfound penchant for swearing on live TV can be attributed to Pat McAfee’s influence. The former punter has never shied away from using profanity, even after joining ESPN. McAfee’s unfiltered and unadulterated content has likely inspired Saban to embrace a more relaxed approach.

Now that Saban is no longer bound by the rigid rules and discipline of coaching, he will enjoy working alongside McAfee in a more laid-back culture. His newfound freedom will be a blessing for college football fans and promises a great season ahead.

Ayush Juneja is an NFL sports journalist at The SportsRush. With over a year of covering the sport, he has penned more than 750 articles so far. As a sports enthusiast and true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of American Football to be especially thrilling and engaging. A big San Francisco 49ers fan but when it comes to playmakers, he prefers Josh Allen over Brock Purdy. However, he would gladly place Christian McCaffrey in second, someone he supported throughout the 2023 season and who ended up winning the OPOY.

