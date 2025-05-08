“Did He Get Engaged Too?”: Pat McAfee Surprised as ‘Mysterious’ Aaron Rodgers Spotted With Wedding Ring at Kentucky Derby

Aaron Rodgers rarely stays out of the spotlight, whether it’s for his actions on the field or his off-field controversies. The media often takes a particular interest in him and, more often than not, paints him in a negative light. Yet, there’s one area of his life that has largely escaped public scrutiny in recent years: his personal life. Rodgers is private when it comes to relationships, and that part of his world has mostly flown under the radar. But it looks like that’s about to change.

Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers has become a regular presence on The Pat McAfee Show, thanks in large part to his close friendship with host Pat McAfee. The two share a strong rapport, and the former Colts punter often goes out of his way to defend the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Recently, fans spotted the four-time MVP in Kentucky, dressed in a suit and celebrating with some of his former teammates. What caught everyone’s attention, though, was the ring on his finger, sparking speculation that Rodgers may have secretly tied the knot.

McAfee addressed the buzz on his show, posing the question to fellow analyst and Rodgers’ longtime friend, A.J. Hawk, who had also been at the gathering. McAfee asked whether the group had been in Kentucky for a wedding celebration. Hawk denied that any such event had taken place but admitted that he wasn’t entirely sure what Rodgers had going on, acknowledging that the former Packers star is famously private about his personal life.

What Hawk did confirm was that Rodgers seemed elated and in a great place, both mentally and physically. As for the source of that happiness? That remains a mystery—for now.

Determined to get to the bottom of the speculation, Pat McAfee started looking for clues to support the theory that Aaron Rodgers had quietly gotten married. One detail stood out to him: in a group photo, the four-time MVP appeared to be deliberately placing his left hand over his right, seemingly trying to hide a ring. That was all the prompting McAfee needed to reach out to A.J. Hawk for answers.

Hawk, however, repeated what he had already said on the show: “He’s very secretive and mysterious.” According to him, the ring was the talk of the weekend in Kentucky. In fact, football barely came up in conversation. Rodgers seemed more focused on enjoying the moment, watching the Kentucky Derby, and spending quality time with friends.

Both Hawk and McAfee wondered if Rodgers had married someone secretly, would he at least host a big reception party for his friends? They kept speculating on the nature of the ring- Is it an engagement ring Rodgers’ alleged spouse gave him, or is it one of those rings that acts as a heart monitor?

“AJ, are you going to get an answer for us? If it’s already happened, are they going to do a reception at least? Did he get engaged, too? Did she ask him to marry him, and that’s why he has a ring on? Is it a heart-rate monitor or one of those rings that monitor your heart rate or stuff?,” asked McAfee.

Aaron Rodgers recently sparked widespread interest across the NFL world when he appeared wearing a ring on his finger, especially since the four-time MVP has never married, though he was once engaged. Over the years, fans and media alike have closely followed his personal life, as he has dated several high-profile and stunning women.

A close look at Aaron Rodgers’ dating history

Between 2011 and 2014, he dated actress Jessica Szohr. The relationship ended amicably, and the two reportedly remained on good terms. In 2014, Rodgers began dating actress Olivia Munn. The couple appeared happy for a time, but their nearly three-year relationship ended in 2016—an emotionally tough breakup for Rodgers, who spoke openly about its impact.

By 2018, Rodgers had moved on to former race car driver Danica Patrick. Their relationship quickly turned serious; they even purchased a home together in Malibu. However, like many of his past romances, this one came to an end in July 2020.

The following year, Rodgers began dating actress Shailene Woodley. During his 2020 NFL MVP acceptance speech at the NFL Honors, he casually confirmed their engagement. Over the next several months, the couple made several public appearances—vacationing in Mexico, attending an event in Arkansas, and even showing up together at the Kentucky Derby.

They seemed deeply committed, even moving in together, but despite the promising start, the relationship ended in April 2022. The breakup reportedly left Woodley heartbroken.

Rodgers briefly dated Mallory Edens before that relationship fizzled out. In December 2024, he publicly acknowledged his relationship with someone named Brittani during an appearance on Pat’s Show.

According to Rodgers, things with Brittani are serious, and some speculate that this relationship might be the “personal commitment” he referenced when discussing his future in football. His next NFL destination—and why he hasn’t signed with the Steelers—has been a major talking point for months. But now, rumors of a possible secret marriage may be the biggest twist yet in the Aaron Rodgers saga.