Nick Saban ‘The Holder’ Wins the Internet as Oregon Boy Kicks a Field Goal to Take Home $100,000

Sneha Singh
Published

December 27, 2023, Anaheim, California, USA: Head coach, Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide rides on a carriage at a welcoming event at Disneyland on Wednesday December 27, 2023 in Anaheim, California. Michigan Wolverines will play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2024. ARIANA RUIZ/PI Anaheim USA – ZUMAp124 20231227_zaa_p124_028 Copyright: xArianaxRuizx

This week’s College GameDay on ESPN was a memorable event for the viewers, but for one Oregon Ducks fan, Kyle Kramer, the day became extra special.

Kyle got not one chance but two to make a field goal with a whopping $100,000 on the line. Interestingly, this second opportunity he received was thanks to former Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

The legendary coach joined analyst Pat McAfee and Ducks coach Dan Lanning to celebrate at the University of Oregon campus. Ahead of Oregon’s Saturday game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, fans started arriving on campus as early as 6 a.m. to revel in the football hype.

Kyle was one of the fortunate few to have the opportunity to kick the ball for a grand prize. However, after missing his first attempt—possibly due to the holder’s fault—Saban vouched for the student and secured him another chance.

Well, little did Kyle know that he would have an NFL great as his holder for his kick attempt at the fest! With one of the most experienced coaches holding the ball, Kyle’s second attempt resulted in a clean field goal.

Calling the experience “surreal,” Kyle walked out wearing a black No. 1 Oregon jersey. His prize check of $100k was upgraded from the original amount of $80k. Basking in the glory of his hero moment, he celebrated with the ESPN staff amid well-wishes and congratulations from other attendees.

The Eugene native had been practicing his kicks in the days leading up to GameDay and had been camping outside the campus since midnight, as per the RegisterGuard. It seems like all his efforts bore fruit, as an elevated Kyle shared:

“After the second kick, I didn’t even know what to do,” he said. “I was running around, as you saw. I was just excited.”

Not so surprisingly, Kyle’s kick circulated far and wide on the internet. However, it was Saban who stole the spotlight.

While some were left bemused by Kyle’s composure as he kicked the ball from Saban’s hands, one internet user jokingly wondered what might have happened if the kicker had accidentally injured the legendary coach.

One fan remarked that Saban would have had a drill punishment ready if Kyle had made a mistake:

This fan expressed that it was Saban’s spirit as an inspiring coach that would’ve given Kyle the extra boost needed to nail the field goal.

Another fan praised Kyle’s kick and speculated about the embarrassment that missing in front of NFL greats and the audience would have caused the young Ducks fan.

Fans also noted that Saban appeared cheerful as he revived his high school role as a holder for the Oregon student. The coach also celebrated the successful kick by giving the contestant a celebratory dap.

Oregon’s College GameDay was truly a treat, with the campus hosting a flurry of football greats coming together to hype the crowd ahead of the Ducks’ matchup with the Buckeyes.

