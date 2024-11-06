Nick Wright Asks Fans to ‘Shut Up’ Over Officiating Decisions ‘Favoring’ the Chiefs: “Everyone’s Such Crybabies”

The Kansas City Chiefs are unbeaten in their last 14 games, and in all fairness, it’s getting frustrating for rival fans. After all, who likes supporting David against Goliath?

The worst part for rival fans about the Chiefs’ unbeaten run is the controversial calls that go in their favor. They think it’s unfair for the team to be this lucky, but for superfan and analyst Nick Wright, anyone hating on the Chiefs’ lucky streak is a crybaby.

In his latest appearance on ‘The Dan Le Batard Show,’ Wright urged all rival fans to ‘stop crying’ about officiating decisions going in the Chiefs’ favor.

Whether it was the face mask pull incident or the referee missing an obvious false start call during the Chiefs’ game-winning drive in OT against the Bucs, Nick had a simple counter. He argued that even if the officials had made the correct calls, Patrick Mahomes would have still ensured the Chiefs’ victory by the end.

“The Chiefs have broken everyone’s brain that every post-game, it’s a Zapruder film of like, ‘hey, mid second quarter, they called a face mask instead of a hold and those five yards would have changed it. Oh they missed a false start.’ Okay, give them the false start. Then guess what happens? Mahomes beats you!… Everyone’s such crybabies.”

Wright then proceeded to taunt rival fans by implying that despite having legends like Dan Marino [at Dolphins for 20 years] and Favre-Rodgers [at Packers for 30 years], their team couldn’t match the legacy Mahomes has created for the Chiefs in just 6 years. He suggested a sense of jealousy behind their claims of “rigged games” and continuously told them to “shut up.”

“Shut up, shut up and eat it. You guys [Dolphins] had Dan Marino for 20 years. Sorry, you couldn’t get it done. Like the Packers had Favre-Rodgers forever. Sorry, but six years of Mahomes is by any measure better than 30 years of Favre-Rodgers. You guys can all shut up… And this idea that they got lucky for the reps, so it’s rigged… Shut up!”

What’s more interesting to see was Nick’s frustration with anonymous “X” accounts who post screenshots of these dodgy officiating calls.

Nick Wright calls out X aggregators for driving the agenda

Content creators today are a vital cog in driving agendas within the social media ecosystem. Their role becomes even more significant in the sporting landscape, where new content and agendas are churned every other day.

Wright blames these nameless content creators and anonymous accounts who post screenshots of questionable calls for likes and engagement. He argued that these accounts ruin the football viewing experience by posting out-of-context screenshots, creating more negative discourse online.

“I mean amongst all the morons out there who are trying to ruin the NFL season… these anonymous Twitter accounts, who figured out the way to get aggregated, is to snapshot potential missed calls… It’s a terrible way to watch sports.”

It’s hard to argue with Wright on this topic. Most fans don’t have the time to keep up with all the matches being played. Naturally, their source of information to stay informed is these social media accounts.

Wright is definitely not wrong in asking these aggregators to be more responsible in their content. That said, Nick accepting that the Chiefs have been lucky this season should have been the right way to deal with the claims.

Fighting hate with hate makes the world blind.