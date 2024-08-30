“Not a Single Thing Brady Can Do That Mahomes Can’t”: Nick Wright Reignites GOAT Debate Ahead of Season Start

Tom Brady stands alone at the top as the undisputed GOAT of the NFL. No one comes close to what he has achieved over the past two decades, although Patrick Mahomes is rapidly closing the gap every season. However, the Chiefs’ biggest fan, Nick Wright, believes that Mahomes is already closer than most people think, thanks to his superior skill set and accomplishments in such a short time.

During an episode of What’s Wright with Nick Wright, co-host Damonza Byrd revealed that ESPN conducted a ‘QB confidential’ poll of 100 players to vote on who is the GOAT. Of those, 85 favored Brady, while only seven picked Mahomes.

Wright called it a noteworthy achievement. And while he agreed that Tom is the GOAT, he argued that Mahomes is the best QB of all time. He believes that the two-time MVP plays the position at the highest level and better than anybody ever has.

Nick also believes that there is nothing the Chiefs player can’t do that Brady could, and he has more in his armory than the 7-time Super Bowl winner ever had. He said:

“Patrick Mahomes is the best QB ever and Tom Brady is the GOAT. (But) I think Mahomes plays the position at the highest level anyone’s ever played it and I don’t think there is a single thing Brady could do that Mahomes can’t. He has all the intangibles and a couple more tangibles than Tom had.”

That said, Nick still accepted that TB12 is the GOAT because being great requires a lot more than just your Madden ratings. Longevity and accomplishments also factor in.

The gap between Brady and his contemporaries, Manning and Rodgers, wasn’t significant. However, the gap between Mahomes and the second-best quarterback is substantial.

With three Lombardi Trophies, two MVPs, and numerous other accomplishments, Patrick Mahomes stands out from the rest, while others scramble for second place. No one consistently performs at a level that would secure the second-best spot. Some years it has been Lamar Jackson, while others it has been Joe Burrow or Josh Allen.

So, the question remains: Will a three-peat this season alter the narrative of Brady being the superior quarterback?

Wright thinks a three-peat will give Mahomes the edge over Brady

Last season, Mahomes won his second consecutive Super Bowl, an achievement unmatched in nearly two decades. Now, Mahomes aims to accomplish the unprecedented feat of a three-peat, something neither Brady nor any franchise has ever achieved.

This is why Wright believes that if Mahomes achieves the unthinkable, the gap between him and Brady will narrow to 50-50. Half of America will start to see the Chiefs’ QB as the GOAT alongside Brady.

Mahomes’ resume would be strong enough to challenge the former Pats QB’s position as the greatest. In his first eight NFL seasons, he would have won 4 Lombardi Trophies, reached 5 Super Bowls, and made the AFC Title game every season, with a playoff record of 18-3, second only to Tom.

The analyst stated:

“The reason I found this intriguing is I actually now believe that if there are people now who are already willing to say no he’s the GOAT. I think if they pull off the three-peat, it might be 50-50.”

But being on the path to becoming the GOAT and being the GOAT are two different things. It would take a lot for Mahomes to sustain the highest level of play until the age of 45, as Brady did. And it’s important to note that the GOAT debate is largely based on individual viewpoints.

Some believe Montana is the GOAT because the game was more physically demanding during his era. Others, meanwhile, consider Marino and Manning to be the GOAT based on how they played the position. The debate is never-ending. And it will be like that for a while.