Nick Wright Explains Why There is “No Chance” For The Chargers To Win the AFC West Division

The Los Angeles Chargers still have a long way to go before winning the AFC West Division if Nick Wright is to be believed. Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes started a discussion on ‘First Things First’ by showing the betting odds for the 2024 AFC West division winners. It had the Kansas City Chiefs on top at -250, while the Los Angeles Chargers were second at +350. The Las Vegas Raiders (+900) and the Denver Broncos (+2000) round up the division.

While there’s some chatter about the Chargers potentially unseating the Chiefs in the division, Wright isn’t buying that narrative. A Kansas City native, he detailed the changes the Chargers have made over the years to compete with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. Even with Jim Harbaugh at the helm, Wright sees the same outcome with Kansas City getting their ninth straight division crown.

“Now, after five wins, it’s like, ‘No, no, no, Jim Harbaugh’s here.’ Even though they lost all those wide receivers and they lost J.C. Jackson, they restructured (Khalil) Mack, and they were able to keep (Joey) Bosa; now this is going to be it. No, it’s not their moment. It’s no one’s moment.”

Interestingly, the 39-year-old trusts the Chiefs to win their 17th AFC West title because of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. After winning three Super Bowl titles in five seasons, Reid is in the conversation for the greatest NFL head coach ever. While there were speculations that he might retire after winning Super Bowl LVIII, Reid has just signed a five-year, $100 million contract extension with Kansas City this offseason, and is not going anywhere.

Meanwhile, Mahomes has only lost twice in ten career games against the Chargers. In those games, he averaged 310.1 passing yards, a 103.3 passer rating, and 7.7 yards per completion. What’s scary for the AFC West is that, despite his impressive achievements, Mahomes is turning only 29 this September.

Interestingly, while Broussard was also on the same page about the Chiefs’ domination, he believed Mahomes and Co. achieved such an incredible feat by throwing complacency out of the window.

Broussard Agrees with Wright but Gave a Different Context

Broussard flat-out said “no chance” when the Wildes repeated the question about the Chargers winning the division. However, even if the Chiefs retained their status as the NFL’s best team, Mahomes will find motivation to perform better from his diminished stats from last season.

“He didn’t have the type of individual season stat-wise that he wants to have. He had his worst passer rating ever, his lowest yards per game average ever, his worst TD percentage, worst interception percentage, and worst yards per attempt ever.”

In addition to his 92.3 passer rating, Mahomes delivered 261.4 passing yards per game, seven yards per passing attempt, and a 45 percent touchdown percentage (27 TDs, four interceptions). Those numbers contributed to the Chiefs having their worst regular-season record since Mahomes became their full-time starting quarterback.

"We know Patrick Mahomes wants to be the GOAT. That's going to motivate him. I don't think complacency is on the table for these Chiefs." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/KIJMnjWaYj — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) June 29, 2024

This season, the Chiefs got help for Mahomes in their passing attack by signing Marquise Brown to a one-year contract worth up to $11 million. Likewise, the Chiefs selected Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The wideout from Texas established the fastest 40-yard-dash time in NFL Combine history.

These transactions show that Nick Wright’s favorite NFL team isn’t complacent as it aims for an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title.