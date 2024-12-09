“Run The Freaking Ball”: Patrick Mahomes’ Aunt Tinesha Frustrated with Andy Reid’s Strategy Against the Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during a time out during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The divisional matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers went as many expected. The game was a defensive showdown and slugfest, with both offenses struggling.

The defending champs went into a break with a 13-point lead but couldn’t anything much done in the second half, kicking only two field goals in the next 30 minutes, including the last-second game-winner. While the passing wasn’t up to mark, it was their run game that became the point of focus, with many fans including Patrick Mahomes’ own aunt pointing out their inability to run the ball.

Mahomes’ aunt Tinesha took to X( formerly Twitter) to express her feelings about the Chiefs ground game. She seemed angry with Andy Reid who failed to run the ball and urged them to restart their ground game.

Reid failed to call consecutive running plays since midway through their opening drive despite having Isiah Pacheco back in the team. The Chiefs continued to rely on Mahomes and their passing game despite the fact their offensive line not being able to keep the Chargers’ defense from attacking their QB.

They sacked him thrice on the night and pressured him numerous times, taking multiple hits. At the start of the 4th quarter, Patrick had already received 13 hits, which is the same number of times the Chiefs ran the ball up to that point. Things didn’t get better in the last quarter as they ran the ball only five more times.

Fans echoed the same frustration, criticizing Andy Reid for his lack of creativity and failure to incorporate an element of surprise. Many urged him to rely on the ground game, specifically calling for Isiah Pacheco to be the go-to option in critical short-yardage situations on 3rd or even 4th down.

One fan warned that the Chiefs’ reluctance to commit to the run game could eventually cost them, while others called on the media to press Reid about his decision not to utilize the rushing attack more effectively.

Another chimed in and added,

A user commented,

Others said,

Despite a lackluster ground game—calling just 18 running plays and finishing with under 100 rushing yards—the Chiefs once again found a way to win. Andy Reid managed the clock masterfully when the team got the ball back with four and a half minutes remaining, trailing by one.

Sticking to pass plays, Reid placed his trust in Patrick Mahomes, who delivered as expected. The drive culminated in a dramatic 31-yard field goal as time expired, sealing a narrow 19-17 victory over the Chargers.

Kicker Matthew Wright added to the suspense as his kick hit the goalpost but ultimately bounced through, securing another win for Kansas City.

With this victory, the Chiefs clinched their ninth consecutive division title and solidified their spot as the AFC’s top seed with an impressive 12-1 record.