No Invite for Roast Left Tom Brady’s Other GM ‘Little Disappointed’

Tom Brady spent his storied and illustrious 23-year-long stint with just two clubs and also with only two general managers. One happened to be his head coach too, Bill Belichick, who reunited with his former QB for the Tom Brady Roast on Netflix and didn’t pull any punches—even bringing up their past and ongoing controversies. But the other GM, Jason Licht of Tampa Bay, didn’t get that opportunity to rib on TB12. And he sure seems disappointed.

On his recent appearance on the ‘Pat McAfee’ show, Licht surprisingly revealed that he wasn’t actually invited to the reunion on the Tom Brady Roast.

“Actually, I don’t think I was invited,” Licht said of his absence, then quipping, “Unless I missed it on an email.”

McAfee and his studio couldn’t believe what they were hearing. But Licht, expressing a ‘little disappointed’, offered a theory. “Maybe he (Tom Brady) knows that I know too much,” he said.

However, Licht wasn’t about to miss out on the Roast of the Century. Ruthless comedians and TB12’s inner circle spared no expense in giving him the business. With each passing joke, the next one got even more offensive, but at the same time, undeniably hilarious. And Licht believes Nikki Glaser came out as the MVP.

Jason Licht on Nikki Glaser’s Performance

When asked if he had watched the Tom Brady Roast, Litcht not only confirmed that he watched the show but also remarked, “I mean, if you wanna breeze through this to get to Nikki Glaser, I totally understand.” He even labeled Nikki his ‘new favorite’ and stated that he can’t wait to rewatch her bit again.

McAfee was also on the same page as he stressed, “She absolutely crushed it—absolutely slaughtered the other night.” The Tampa GM, however, is worried for Nikki’s other half. He acknowledged on the show that his wife, Blair Licht, sometimes effortlessly ribs him. So, what devastating blows has Nicki’s boyfriend of 10 years, Chris Convy, been taking?

“You know, when I was watching (the Roast), I was wondering; my wife can talk some sh*t,” Jason said. “Can you imagine if Nikki’s your spouse? I mean, the sh*t you’d have to take every night. Oh my god!”

In all fairness, when Nikki Glaser took the podium, she absolutely obliterated everyone she set her eyes on. From calling Kevin Hart 15-cent to labeling Gronk the first-ever person to be born with CTE, her clips from the event have spread the internet like wildfire. Here are a few clips of her from the Roast:

Following Sunday’s roast, Nikki Glaser emerged as a highly acclaimed female comedian, and all across the internet, fans cannot stop singing her praises. So, you can bet that when Netflix gears up for another roast with an NFL player, she will be front and center, berating whoever dares to take the hot seat. It could be Aaron Rodgers; it could be Peyton Manning too; only time will tell.