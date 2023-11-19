“No Job Is Too Big”: 2 Years Ago, DeVonta Smith Told Shannon Sharpe How People Questioned His Abilities by Just Looking at His Size

Two years ago, DeVonta Smith sat across from Shannon Sharpe at the Club Shay Shay podcast, embarking on a verbal exchange that might resonate with tens of millions.

Advertisement

Recently, JPA Football took to X (formerly Twitter) with a brief clip of the interview, where the Eagles WR revealed intriguing details about his journey to the team’s roster. His story is not only football; it is a story of resilience, self-perception, and breaking stereotypes.

As a freshman in high school, DeVonta Smith weighed merely 120 pounds—an element that, for many, cast doubts on his ability within the bodily demanding world of football. Shannon Sharpe, interested and possibly a little doubtful, questioned Smith about this.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jasrifootball/status/1725028726990147805?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Confirming his initial weight and sharing that he had changed into around 145 to 150 pounds by the end of his senior year, Smith started to unfold his journey. The skepticism he faced changed not only his skills but also his physicality.

Yet Smith’s reaction to these doubts was no longer considered one of resentment but of concept. He shared an effective message with younger athletes who might not be in shape for the field. He said,

“Just keep pushing because I’m not the biggest. I’ve been doubted a lot just because of my size.”

Smith emphasized the importance of self-perception, difficult paintings, and religion. “No job is too big; if you put your mind to it, you can do it, and just keep believing in God, and you’ll get where you want to be,” he stated, encapsulating his ethos.

Advertisement

Devonta Smith’s versatility beyond football

On this very episode of the ‘Club Shay Shay Podcast‘, Devonta Smith shared how his early days in practice transpired. He added that his speed was a great advantage, despite his slim build. When Sharpe asked the NFL star about his track experience, he mentioned that he participated in various events: 100m, 200m, and 300m.

Smith then shared his personal best at the triple jump, which was 44 meters. Sharpe found his triple jump lower compared to his expectations. In the interview, the Eagles‘ wide receiver also highlighted the challenges and rigorous demands of being a flexible and multi-functional athlete.

DeVonta Smith’s narrative extends far beyond the boundaries of football. It’s a story of overcoming doubt and valuing one’s distinct capabilities. His experience serves as a source of inspiration for young sports enthusiasts, motivating them to go beyond traditional boundaries and maintain confidence in their skills, irrespective of their physical characteristics.