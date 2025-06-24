Lane Johnson Speaks on How Super Bowl Success and a New Contract Will Affect Jalen Hurts

Over the last few years, Jalen Hurts has checked just about every box you’d want in an NFL quarterback. And in 2024, he took it to another level, leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl win and grabbing the SB MVP award along the way, proving once and for all that he’s that guy.

Advertisement

Rewinding the clock a bit earlier to April 2023, and back then, he became the highest-paid player in league history at the time with a five-year, $255 million extension. That contract included $179 million guaranteed and set the market with an average annual value of $51 million. Safe to say, by every measurable standard, Hurts has had a fantastic last few years in the NFL.

But as every elite athlete knows, success often brings a new set of challenges. Like how Hurts faced criticism for that massive contract after the Eagles were bounced in the Wild Card round in 2023. Still, if you ask Eagles veteran tackle Lane Johnson, Hurts hasn’t let any of it shake him.

Speaking to Rich Eisen on his show recently, Johnson offered rare insight into how his quarterback is handling this stage of his career — and why he’s built for it.

“He’s really matured,” Johnson said. “Ever since I’ve had my time with him in the league… he’s very poised. It seems, no matter what the situation is — good or bad in Philly — he’s found a way to rise above it and succeed.”

That ability to stay level-headed amidst both chaos and celebration is part of what separates Jalen Hurts from the pack. And according to Johnson, this is possible, not just due to his raw talent or work ethic. It’s also Hurts’ deliberate effort to learn from the best.

“I think he does a good job of reaching out to highly successful people — you know, such as Michael Jordan, Peyton Manning — and tries to gain some perspectives on what it takes to be a champion, but to repeat, and what it takes and everything that’s involved with it,” Johnson explained.

Hurts’ mentorship pipeline includes some of the most decorated names in sports history. But even then, he’s not the type to flaunt his relationships or turn private lessons into press headlines.

Hence, when Eisen pressed Johnson for details about what Michael Jordan shared with Hurts, the Eagles Tackle demurred, noting that his teammate isn’t the one to spill details. “Not his style,” Johnson said. “He keeps a lot to himself… but he does a good job of just seeking wisdom.”

The picture Lane Johnson paints is of a quarterback who remains insatiably focused on growth, not just as a player, but as a leader. Whether it’s asking Jordan how to handle success or building trust in his agent, Nicole Lynn, to secure a team-friendly contract, Jalen Hurts has consistently made decisions that reflect humility and vision.