“Nobody Cares About My Birthday”: Shedeur Sanders Says He Will “Switch Up on Everyone” if No One Surprises Him in New Orleans

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders laughs as he watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With nothing on the horizon but preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders is looking for ways to spend his time—especially with his birthday approaching. Falling on February 7th, the same weekend as the Super Bowl, the Buffs quarterback has plans to celebrate in New Orleans—but not for the reasons most might expect.

Advertisement

He’s heading to Louisiana for his birthday and expects people to show up and surprise him. If they don’t, he warned on his podcast ‘2Legendary,’ that his attitude toward them will change, and he won’t treat them the same going forward.

“My birthday bro is February 7th. I will be there in New Orleans. If nobody has any surprises for me, then I got to switch up on everybody. If nobody has any surprises for me there, then I got to switch up because nobody cares about my birthday.”

Shedeur Sanders loves planning and throwing big surprise parties for his friends and family—and he expects the same energy in return. But his trip to New Orleans isn’t about celebrating; he’s there to record a podcast.

Despite the Super Bowl excitement, attending the big game isn’t on his agenda. Instead, he’s looking forward to immersing himself in the unique culture of the Big Easy.

Even with his packed schedule, Shedeur remains committed to his training. He plans to continue working out with a local kid he met at the Shrine Bowl, ensuring he doesn’t lose momentum as he prepares for the draft combine. Still, despite his focus, he expects those around him to surprise him on his birthday with a thoughtful gift.

So why isn’t he celebrating by attending the Super Bowl with his family? Simply put, there’s no Super Bowl tradition in the Sanders household. Deion Sanders doesn’t host or encourage Super Bowl parties, leaving everyone free to make their own plans. While Deion Sanders Jr. once pushed for family get-togethers, he no longer takes the lead on organizing them.

Shedeur hopes that by next year, things will change—especially if he’s playing in the Super Bowl himself.