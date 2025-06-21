“You Gotta Change That Now”: Shannon Sharpe Gives Valuable Advice to Shedeur Sanders After Getting 2 Speeding Tickets in a Month

Shedeur Sanders has been under a microscope ever since he got to the NFL, and not just because of his unprecedented slide in the draft. Within two weeks, the Colorado alumnus has been pulled over for speeding twice in Cleveland. It’s the kind of behavior HOFer NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe thinks Shedeur needs to clean up before reality hits.

It’s hard to deny that Shedeur has been living in the fast lane recently. On June 5th, he was stopped and ticketed for going 91 mph in a 65 mph zone. It’s not the worst speeding offense in the world. But the next one, on June 17th at 12:30 AM, for going 101 mph in a 60 mph zone, was pretty bad, given the speed and the fact that it was his second offense.

That’s why Sharpe, who went through similar struggles with speeding, decided to step in and offer some advice. He thinks it’s time for Shedeur to give up the need for speed.

“Now, you got two in a month. You should be good; you gotta change that now. You gotta change that,” Sharpe urged on Nightcap.

In most states in the US, a third ticket could result in Shedeur having his license suspended for at least six months. But in Ohio, they use a point system. If a driver accumulates more than 12 points from traffic violations within two years, whether it’s for speeding or something else, a six-month suspension is imposed.

For exceeding the speed limit by more than 30 mph, Sheduer earned himself 4 points. Then, for exceeding it by 11-29 mph, he gets 2 more. Bringing Shedeur’s point total to 6. So, he’s halfway there.

“I think the thing was, my brother said, ‘Bro, look, I understand you’re young and x, y, and z. Bro, if that tire blows, it’s over. And then what?’” Sharpe added.

“I got 2 tickets. One at 108 and another at 92 in the span of 10 minutes,” he continued.

It must be an embarrassing experience that Sharpe has to live with. But like he said, he was young, dumb, and didn’t know any better. It took a close family member sitting him down and making him realize what he was risking before Sharpe ultimately corrected the behavior.

Maybe the same is already happening for Shedeur. There’s no way his father, Deion, hasn’t heard about the news. He’s undoubtedly having a talk with his son about not giving the media more ammo to use against him.

However, if there’s a silver lining, the officer’s body cam footage that was obtained from the speeding violation showed how respectful Shedeur is around law enforcement. He wasn’t uncooperative and had all the necessary paperwork, along with his license, on hand. It was a textbook example of how not to escalate a situation with the police.

As of Friday, Shedeur had paid $269 for the first ticket and another $250 for the second. Hopefully, with Sharpe’s advice and the guidance of those around him, the Browns QB will be more mindful of his speed and leave the habit in the past.