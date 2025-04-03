“Nobody Fears Kyler Murray’s Arms”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Share Conflicting Opinions on the Cardinals QB Who ‘Doesn’t Like to Run’

Kyler Murray’s game is like freestyle rap — improvised, unpredictable, and most exciting when he lets his instincts take over. From his Heisman-winning college days, he built a reputation for football magic, dancing past defenders and turning broken plays into highlight reels with quick footwork. But what if we tell you that the Arizona Cardinals quarterback doesn’t like running?

According to former Cardinals offensive line coach (and now Cowboys OC) Klayton Adams, Murray “never really wanted to run.” For many fans and analysts, this revelation came as a surprise because they see Kyler’s mobility as his greatest weapon.

Nightcap host and Denver Broncos legend Shannon Sharpe reacted to the report by emphasizing that Murray’s biggest threat is his ability to make plays with his legs. Sharpe presented the scenario by comparing the QB forsaking running to someone “suddenly going vegan” after a lifetime of being a meat-eater.

“For me, Ocho, what makes Kyler Murray scary is his legs. Nobody fears Kyler Murray’s arm. They just don’t,” Sharpe said bluntly.

The veteran sportscaster then compared Murray’s situation to Robert Griffin III’s. He explained how the former Commanders star’s downfall began when his run game was compromised.

“It’s the same thing RG3 ran into. RG3 didn’t want to run. His daddy went in there saying, ‘I want him to be Peyton Manning. I want him to be Tom Brady’. But he was never that,” added Sharpe, before, in true Unc fashion, dropped an interesting analogy to sum up the situation.

“It’s like suddenly going vegan. Hold on — can you let me build up to it? I’ve been eating meat for 25 years, and now you’re telling me I have to cut out chicken, fish, seafood — I have to cut out all animal protein and go strictly plant-based? Can I get some time to build up to that? Damn. It’s a process,” said Sharpe.

Chad Johnson, however, saw it in a completely different light. While his co-host focused on the negatives, Ocho argued that a true franchise quarterback should have a pocket game that is at least as strong, if not stronger, than their running ability.

“I like it, I like it [that Murray doesn’t want to run]. I think for dual-threat quarterbacks, people — whether they’re scouts or in positions of power — often view them as just running quarterbacks,” Johnson said.

Ocho suggested that Murray should channel his aversion to running and make his passing better. He argued that the Cardinals’ star could then have a similar impact as that of Lamar Jackson, arguably the most complete QB in the NFL today.

Simply put, Johnson’s stance is clear: playing quarterback isn’t just about outsmarting defenders with the same moves. It’s about keeping them guessing with a diverse skill set.

“Look at what Lamar Jackson’s been able to do. Look at how he’s improved — deciding, ‘You know what? I’m going to be a thrower first and only run when I have to,’ instead of taking off immediately after the first read isn’t there,” said Ocho.

As the old parable goes, an elephant trained from youth to believe in its limitations never realizes its full strength. In many ways, this mirrors Murray’s approach to his running game. His reluctance to fully embrace it has kept his performance teetering between electric and erratic.

Can Murray be a true pocket passer, or will he always need his legs to thrive? The 27-year-old QB needs to zero in on his identity soon.

On one hand, people like Johnson see his balancing act as a sign of growth. On the other hand, folks like Sharpe view it as a red flag. And the truth? It’s probably somewhere in between, and certainly, only Murray can provide it.