Not Settling for Less Than $30,000,000 Per Season, Chris Jones Seems Ready to Endure $2,100,000 Fine by Staying Away from the Chiefs Training Camp

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is not backing down in his quest for a massive contract extension. As he enters the final year of his $80 million, 4-year deal, the dynamic DT is reportedly holding out for nothing less than a whopping $30 million per annum. However, the Chiefs are yet to meet Jones’ financial demands. The incident seems to be leading to a high-stakes contract standoff.

Advertisement

Chris Jones had an instrumental role in the Chiefs’ recent Super Bowl run and was evidently the top player in his position. For the moment, Jones is willing to take a bold step and stay away from the team as the reporting time for training camp nears. In doing so, Chris is risking a $2.1 million fine. However, the DT is determined to secure a contract that aligns with his worth. Apparently, if he gets a renewed contract as per his expectations, it will make Chris Jones one of the highest-paid players in his position in the league.

Chiefs Have a $30 Million-Per-Year Question Ahead of NFL 2023 Season

According to reports from The Athletic, the Kansas City Chiefs are not ready to offer Jones the $30 million per season he desires. This is making the negotiations intense and uncertain. The 26-year-old defender showed his talent on the field last season, recording season-high 15.5 sacks. He certainly played a crucial part in the Chiefs’ second Super Bowl victory.

Advertisement

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commented on Jones’ holdout during a press conference after a training camp session. Reid acknowledged the ongoing communication between the team and Jones but kept his stance clear. Reid said,

“We’ll just see how things go here down the road. There had been communication. We’ll see where it goes from here, and we’ll take it. If you’re not here, we just keep moving. That’s how we roll,” reports Kansas City Star.

As the holdout continues, Jones risks a hefty fine of $50,000 for each day he misses with the team. This amount cannot be waived, making it a significant financial burden. Despite the holdout, Reid maintained a neutral approach, stating, “They’re doing their thing. We’re doing our thing. We’ll just see where it goes from there”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1683479572816310276?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Only time will tell how this contract saga unfolds and how it may impact the team’s performance in the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Chris Jones Might Face a Massive $2.1 Million Fine Amid Contract Holdout

Chris Jones is well aware of the consequences of not reporting for the team training. As a player under his second contract with the team, Jones is subject to a “mandatory fine of $50,000 per day” under Article 42, Section 1(b)(vi) of the 2020 CBA and there is no escaping this hefty fine, as per NBC Sports.

“For the avoidance of doubt, any such fines shall be mandatory, and shall not be reduced in amount or waived by the Club, in whole or in part, but must be paid by the player or deducted by the Club as provided in Section 5(b) of this Article,” the CBA states.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/corryjoel/status/1682879519844335616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite the growing fine, Jones remains steadfast in his holdout. The clock for the daily $50,000 fine started on the reporting date and will continue before the first regular-season game, amounting to a staggering $2.1 million in total. However, it looks like that Jones is determined to secure a contract extension that will be significantly more lucrative in the long run.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kcchiefsmmz/status/1683118331694292994?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jones is betting on his future performance to secure a massive payday that can make the fine he is incurring during the holdout seem miniscule. As the standoff continues, the Chiefs must navigate through this contract impasse while ensuring it doesn’t disrupt the team’s preparation for the upcoming season.