Not Travis Hunter Or Shedeur Sanders, Insider Names Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig As “The Heart And Soul” Of The Colorado Buffaloes

If you saw something concerning the Colorado Buffaloes on TV or online this season, it was probably about Travis Hunter, or one of the three Sanders: coach Deion, QB Shedeur or DB Shilo. Those guys received all the praise and credit from the media during the season. Hunter won the Heisman and Shedeur took Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. However, defensive back Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig was the real “heart and soul” of that team.

Bruce Feldman joined Diana Russini and Chase Daniel on the Scoop City podcast to discuss, the ongoing chatter linking Deion Sanders to the Cowboys. We’re not even going to dignify that conversation with a response anymore. But one interesting tidbit that did come out of that discussion was Feldman’s description of Silmon-Craig’s status in the Colorado locker room.

“He’s not the biggest guy, but he was kind of the heart and soul of that team. He was a guy who didn’t just play for Deion at Jackson State, he played for him in high school too.”

Silmon-Craig is part of the large graduating class in 2024 that started their journey with Coach Prime and Andre Hart. He just wrapped up his senior year, and he officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft last week. However, he is very undersized for an NFL safety, at just 5’10” and 185 pounds.

Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig’s heart could get him on an NFL roster

What he lacks in size he makes up for in heart and leadership qualities. If Hunter and Sanders were the leaders on the field, Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig was the emotional leader in the locker room and on the sidelines, barking orders or words of encouragement whenever he saw fit.

The level of heart he plays with is what could help him secure a spot on an NFL roster come the spring. His teammate and fellow DB Ben Finneseth sang his praises for that very reason during the 2024 campaign. When asked if Silmon-Craig was the unquestioned leader of the Buffaloes’ defense, Finneseth responded with a resounding “yes”.

“He’s not the biggest, he’s not the strongest, and he’s not the fastest. But he’s got the most heart of anyone I’ve ever seen. And everyone respects the crap out of him. Since he showed up here… us being the same position, we’ve grinded together… I love Cam with my whole heart, I love everything about him… Most definitely he’s the unquestioned leader, and we go if he goes, as far as he wants to go, we’ll follow, and he’s our voice.”

NFL coaches and front office executives always talk about how they want “dogs” on their team. Someone who won’t take anything lying down, someone who will speak up when they feel they need to, and someone that has the toughness and grit that defines old-school football. That’s Silmon-Craig.

If they can overlook Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig’s less-than-ideal measurables, those intangibles would no doubt serve him well in an NFL locker room. It is highly unlikely that Silmon-Craig will be selected in the seven rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, he’s a shoo-in to be signed as an undrafted free agent in the ensuing weeks. This is definitely the type of guy who would stand out at mini-camp and rookie camp as well. The NFL is certainly a possibility for this vociferous safety.