“Nothing Says You’re Overpaid Like Forfeiting $1.5M”: Fans Go Gaga Over Lamar Jackson’s Absence

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before an AFC wild card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson hasn’t attended the Ravens’ OTAs in over two years. Last season, when he skipped the non-mandatory offseason workouts, he lost out on a massive bonus. Now, Lamar did the same thing and lost out on a similar amount, leading some fans to go crazy over the huge sum of money that he has forfeited in the past two years.

Advertisement

Even though OTAs are optional for all athletes, Lamar’s contract includes a $750k bonus for attending them. It pales in comparison to the $43.5 million he’s set to earn throughout the year. But it’s still a decent chunk of change that any normal person would gladly cash in.

By skipping offseason workouts, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has forfeited another $750,000 bonus. (Since 2024, he has now given up $1.5 million.) https://t.co/y76zt8mnxI — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 7, 2025

The total amount forfeited for not attending the workout is $1.5 million. And some fans are tired of watching Lamar bypass the cash that would be useful to many.

“Nothing says you’re overpaid like forfeiting $1.5m,” one fan wrote.

Overpaid is a bit of a strong take for a guy like Lamar, who’s won 2 MVPs in his young career. But the post was written seemingly by a Steelers fan, so what could you expect? Another fan quickly came to the defense of Lamar.

“Nothing says you’re a jealous Pittsburgh fan with no viable QB except a geriatric egomaniac like calling a guy you’d kill to have on your team overpaid,” they responded.

Nothing says you’re a jealous Pittsburgh fan with no viable QB except a geriatric egomaniac like calling a guy you’d kill to have on your team overpaid. — StatLogicSports (@G_LovesWinning) June 7, 2025

Others piled onto the idea that if Lamar is forfeiting $750k on the regular, then he’s obviously making too much money.

“That’s when you know they make too much money, when $750k doesn’t matter,” a netizen commented.

“He should never complain about a contract ever again. If you can afford to not collect 1.5 million,” another wrote.

Even though he will be back in training camp, forfeiting the seven figures didn’t sit well with the fans. But Lamar doesn’t care. He was probably out doing some sort of promotion and making more than that during the time.

There’s not much to take out of this story. But it’s always funny to see how the public reacts to multimillionaires treating life-changing money like it’s chump change. NFL contracts are exceedingly higher than ever at the moment. And the public has started to feel some type of way about how normal a multimillion-dollar salary is for the average QB.

Justin Fields hardly played in games last year and is making $20 million for the Jets. Daniel Jones is a known bust, yet he was given a $14 million contract by the Colts. QB is simply the most important position in the sport, and NFL teams are showing a willingness to overpay for even average to below-average players.