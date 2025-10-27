“Salute to You Justin Fields for Being Professional”: Ryan Clark Praises the Jets QB for His Postgame Admission

Justin Fields’ 2025 season in the Big Apple has been nothing short of brutal. He was recently sacked nine times for a loss of 55 yards against the Broncos in London, a game in which the Jets managed just 10 net passing yards, a franchise low. Since then, he’s faced growing public doubt about his future as a starter.

What followed that Week 6 disaster only made things worse. During the NFL’s fall meetings, Jets owner Woody Johnson took a direct jab at Fields, saying, “If we can just complete a pass, it would look good.”

It was an unhinged statement on the back of the Week 7 loss against the Panthers, and it lit up social media while further fueling questions about whether Fields would even start again after being benched for Tyrod Taylor in Week 6. Yet, when Taylor went down with an injury and the Jets turned back to Fields, he made sure his play did the talking.

Against the Cincinnati Bengals, Fields delivered a near-flawless performance, completing 21 of 32 passes for 244 yards, a touchdown, and a crucial two-point conversion that helped New York erase a 15-point deficit. More importantly, he led an offense that put up 502 yards — its most all season — to claim a 39-38 victory and the franchise’s first win after an 0-7 start.

But what truly defined Fields’ night was his vulnerability afterwards. Speaking to reporters, the Jets QB broke down as he reflected on what the week had put him through.

“I damn near started crying,” Fields admitted. “Not because we won but because of the goodness of God and how everything worked for the greater good. Yesterday, I was praying like crazy just for a win. I found myself in my closet crying… not because of the hardships or the troubles, but because I felt like I was built to handle that. God is real, God is good, and everything we go through in this life is for a purpose.”

That emotional confession struck a chord across the NFL, especially with former Pro Bowler and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, who posted a heartfelt video commending Fields’ poise, professionalism, and faith.

“I love what Justin Fields said today about leaning on God… When Woody Johnson was openly criticizing him, insulting him, and blaming him for the woes of the Jets, he still talked about finding his worth in Christ. And today, after a game that defied the odds, he said he wanted to cry not because they won, but because of the goodness of God,” Clark said on X.

The analyst then went on to salute the young quarterback for the way he carried himself through adversity.

“Even though God gets the glory in Justin’s triumph, He got the glory throughout Justin’s entire journey,” he continued. “Salute to you, Justin, for being a professional, for being an adult, but more importantly, professing your faith and outwardly showing what God can do in the life of His believers.”

Justin Fields gave a testimony today. He’s glorified God through every step of his season. He praised him during the offseason, training camp, & when he earned the job. More importantly he leaned on God through his storm. So, today God got the glory in victory, but Justin… pic.twitter.com/VH1GWscUPU — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 27, 2025

For Justin Fields, apart from silencing critics, the outing against the Bengals may have also helped him find peace through perseverance. After all, from being mocked by his team owner to being celebrated by one of the league’s most respected voices, his journey came full circle in one night of redemption, both on the field and in faith.