“Nothing Wrong With It”: Chad Johnson Defends NC State vs. UNC Post-Game Brawl

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

North Carolina State Wolfpack

Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Jackson Vick (22) sacks North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Jacolby Criswell (12) leaving 7 seconds in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The North Carolina State Wolfpack’s 35-30 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels embroiled in a controversy as a post-game brawl marred the thrilling victory on Saturday night. The heated incident occurred when the Wolfpack players attempted to plant their team’s flag at midfield.

In response, North Carolina players stormed the field, leading to an exchange of blows between the two teams. The heated confrontation caught the attention of many, including former Bengals Wide Receiver, Chad Johnson.

Interestingly, Johnson defended the players involved in the incident, suggesting that a little rivalry that doesn’t hurt anyone is acceptable in college football. He expressed his thoughts on the Nightcap podcast, stating that the rivalry factor makes the game more interesting, by adding:

“There is nothing you can do about it. I think there’s nothing wrong with it. You know what, a little brawl can never hurt anybody. It makes rivalry that much more exciting, something to look forward to the following year. Just a little bit.”

While Chad Johnson emphasized that rivalries can get a “little aggressive” without harming the fans or players, it’s worth noting that crowd and game violence have been a significant issue in college football during the 2024-25 season.

Incidentally, this was not the only brawl that took place on Saturday, as players from Michigan and Ohio also clashed on Saturday after Michigan’s 13-10 win. Reacting to the altercation, Ohio coach Ryan Day blamed Michigan players for initiating the fight in the post-game press conference.

“I don’t know all the details, but I know these guys were looking to put a flag on our field, and our guys weren’t going to let that happen.”

Meanwhile, Nightcap co-host Shannon Sharpe responded to Ocho’s take by saying, “he is trying not to be disrespectful towards anyone” and immediately put a closure to the brawl debate. With two incidents happening on the same day, college football authorities have much to reflect on before next week.

