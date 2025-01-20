Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love Wins Hearts With His Response When Asked About His Favorite NIL Purchase

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) scores a touchdown while being chased by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D’Angelo Ponds (5) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) during the first half of a game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend.

Jeremiyah Love has been relatively quiet on the football field over the last two weeks as his Notre Dame Fighting Irish made their run to the National Championship. However, he was one of the main reasons they made it this far. Love took a massive leap as a sophomore, running up 1,122 yards and a whopping 17 TDs on just 159 carries. He’s not headed to the NFL until 2026, but his strong play has already earned him big NIL dollars.

In a show of great character, Love—as many players in these situations will do—used a chunk of his money to buy his mother, L’Tyona Love, a new car. And not just any car, but a Porsche. And, when he was asked about his favorite purchase he’s made with his NIL money, he knew immediately it was the car he’d bought his beloved mother.

“It’s hers now basically. I have another car that I drive…I’ll get me something else down the line.”

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love was asked about his favorite NIL purchase. He said it was a Porsche. He gave it to his mother. "It's hers now basically. I have another car that I drive…I'll get me something else down the line." Take care of your moms. They take care of you. pic.twitter.com/dztEd71MsU — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) January 18, 2025

Love was raised in St. Louis, Missouri, by L’Tyona and father, Jason. He attended Christian Brothers High School, where he was a two-sport athlete. He was a four-star recruit heading to university after helping his team win a Class 6A State Championship as a junior.

Clearly, his parents did a bang-up job raising him. Now, he’s paying them back for all of their efforts, and fans from all walks of life are loving it.

He is probably my favorite ND player ever. He is a team guy and should have been in the Heisman talk this year but next year he’ll be at the ceremony. 🫶🫡 — Michael Eichorst (@MikeEic34) January 18, 2025

Take care of your moms. It’s literally in the Bible. — Morgan O'Brien (@morganobrien) January 18, 2025

Love that these players are getting what they deserve, with all the $ they bring to the school. 🙂 — Concerned Citizen (@concern2023) January 18, 2025

Jeremiyah Love’s first year at Notre Dame was quiet, but he really burst onto the scene this year. Love’s game is all about efficiency, as his 7.1 yards per carry ranked 4th in the nation this year. He’s also a well-rounded back. PFF gave him the 3rd-highest overall offensive grade among RBs (91.6), but he also owned the 2nd-highest run-blocking grade (67.5) among the top 25-rated RBs. That means he can contribute in multiple ways in a committee backfield or an RPO-heavy system.

At just 19 years old, Love will play at least one more year at South Bend. He is likely to be in the Heisman discussion if the Fighting Irish are a top-10 team again.

For now, however, Love is locked in on one goal and one goal only: beating the Ohio State Buckeyes to win the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship. It’ll be an uphill battle for Love and company, however.

They enter Monday’s matchup as +8.5 point underdogs on the spread. Love, who has contributed just 65 yards over the last two games, will need to get back into form in a hurry if Notre Dame is to have a chance here.