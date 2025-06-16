“As Long as We Can Keep That Independence, We Will”: Marcus Freeman Addresses Scenarios That Could Force Notre Dame to Join a Conference

The fact that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team remains in the Independent Conference is one of the more peculiar aspects of the school. But it’s also a symbol of what their culture is built upon. That’s why, when head coach Marcus Freeman was asked about it in a recent interview, he didn’t shy away from explaining the reasoning behind the decision.

Notre Dame’s independent status stems from the school’s historical rejection from conferences. Leadership believes the national brand has made them a strong, self-sustaining program. And that appears to be true, as they enjoy greater scheduling flexibility and wider national recognition.

When asked about the school’s preference to stay independent, Freeman said it means a lot to them.

“It’s what this football program was built from. As long as we can, we will. I have a lot of confidence in our administration and Pete Bevacqua, our AD, that he’ll always keep us in a position to be successful. So, as long as we can keep that independence, we will,” Freeman said on The Joel Klatt Show.

Not only does independence help Notre Dame maintain a strong national brand, but it also provides a financial advantage. The school keeps all the revenue from its exclusive broadcast deal with NBC. In contrast, Big Ten schools with a similar deal have to split the earnings among 18 members.

However, at the same time, Freeman acknowledged that if circumstances ever changed, the school’s athletic director would consider other options.

“But if there ever comes a time that we are at a disadvantage because we’re not in a conference, I’m sure he’ll make the decision, along with our president, to say, alright, we’re going to join one of these conferences,” Freeman said.

Although it would be surprising and go against a historical precedent that the school set. Back in the early 1900s, Notre Dame was originally denied from the BIG TEN due to anti-catholic sentiments. The denial forged a sense of independence in the school, which they’ve kept ever since.

Especially in today’s college football landscape, being an independent school is a major advantage. With Notre Dame’s brand and historical popularity, they’ve been able to continue recruiting strong players to stay competitive. And independence allows for an easier route to the College Football Playoff.

Freeman and the Fighting Irish rode this advantage to the National Championship game last season. Ultimately, they lost, but it showed how being an independent school has given them a massive edge.

Of course, there are some drawbacks to the label as well. Notre Dame often plays a tough schedule filled with ranked opponents. That can either produce a battle-tested team or one that struggles to find its footing. But since hiring Freeman in 2022, they’re 34-9, and it doesn’t look like they’ll need to join a conference anytime soon.