One Year After NFL Retirement, Marshawn Lynch Listed His California Mansion For More Than $5,000,000, Which Had an Impressive Water View
|Published October 17, 2023
Marshawn Lynch, over his career, had amassed a fortune of over $56 million, wisely preserving it while reportedly relying on his endorsement income for a living. Despite retiring from the NFL for the first time in 2016, Lynch has managed to maintain his financial stability.
But it was astonishing as just a year after retiring from professional football, the renowned Beast Mode has put his California mansion on the market for an impressive sum exceeding $5,000,000. However, his financial balance and smartness are evident through his almost intact NFL earnings and an impressive collection of opulent residences. And his East Bay home is one of the standout properties in his portfolio.
Marshawn Lynch’s Impressive Investment Property
Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, renowned for his punishing running style and nicknamed “Beast Mode,” listed his breathtaking waterfront residence located in Point Richmond, California. This modern home spans an impressive 7,039 square feet and is currently on the market for $5.275 million. A proud Oakland native, Lynch made quite a name for himself in the NFL, particularly during his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks where he played a vital role in securing two Super Bowl appearances, including a momentous victory in Super Bowl XLVIII.
In 2012, Lynch acquired this stunning property for $3.6 million. However, it was listed at an elevated asking price of $5,275,000. The two-story house boasts a prime location on a 9,000 square-foot lot and offers various amenities such as two two-car garages, a game room, a media room, and bedrooms with breathtaking bay views of iconic landmarks like the Golden Gate and Bay Bridges in San Francisco.
The remarkable waterfront property extends across 134 feet and includes a 58-foot-long dock, a wine cellar, a theater, and even an elevator. Built in 2000, the home showcases modern design elements with its glass walls and open floor plan. As for the current status of the property, it is unclear from the provided information whether the house has been sold or if someone has made a purchase.
Reducing the Price Point On Views
Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch has recently reduced the price of his Point Richmond waterfront home. Initially listed for $5.275 million in April 2021, the property, spanning 7,039 square feet, was later reduced to $5 million. Back in 2012, Lynch acquired this remarkable two-story residence boasting 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms for $3.6 million. Situated on a sprawling 9,000 square-foot lot, it features not only two expansive two-car garages but also an inviting game room, a cozy media room, and breathtaking bay views that encompass iconic landmarks such as the Golden Gate and Bay Bridges along with the stunning cityscape of San Francisco itself.
Lynch’s decision to lower the asking price suggests his intention to expedite the sale of this impressive property. Rumor has it that he has set his sights on a new home in Oahu, Hawaii, where he recently secured an oceanfront property worth $1.1 million offering five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The reduced price may attract potential buyers to this luxurious waterfront residence.
