Shannon Sharpe Slams Cowboys, Chad Johnson Backs Bengals as Nightcap Hosts Discuss NFL Atmosphere Rankings

Fans are the lifeblood of any sport. Without them, the game loses its soul, energy, and meaning. Their presence fuels the players, ignites pride, and transforms an ordinary match into an unforgettable experience. The COVID-19 pandemic made this clearer than ever, as empty stadiums stripped games of their emotion and atmosphere.

The NFL without fans simply wasn’t the same. The cheers, the chants, the roar of the crowd—these are what make football feel alive. So, which NFL fan bases are showing up the most and proving that the 12th man still makes all the difference?

When it comes to electric atmospheres in the NFL, no NFL stadium tops Arrowhead. Home of the Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium is famous for its deafening noise levels, which can soar past 140 decibels—loud enough to rival a jet engine. Coming in second is Lambeau Field, the historic home of the Green Bay Packers.

Third on the list is Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks. Known for its raucous crowd—often amplified by architectural acoustics and a little help from sound systems—the stadium maintains a consistent buzz throughout the game. Not far behind are the Minnesota Vikings. Their U.S. Bank Stadium experience is headlined by the Skol Chant and the dramatic sounding of the Gjallarhorn, both of which fuel one of the most immersive pre-game ceremonies in the NFL.

Fifth place goes to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, where the Ravens’ loyal flock brings energy week in and week out. Then there’s Buffalo. Bills Mafia has turned Highmark Stadium into a snowy, tailgating fortress of passion and chaos, making it a true bucket-list destination for football fans.

Seventh on the list is Ford Field in Detroit. With the Lions finally fielding a winning team and playing an exciting brand of football, fans have responded in full force, turning the dome into a genuine home-field advantage. Rounding out the top ten are the New Orleans Saints at No. 8, the New England Patriots at No. 9, and the Dallas Cowboys at No. 10.

But not everyone agrees with the rankings. On a recent episode of Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson had some thoughts. The first team they questioned? The Cowboys. Sharpe couldn’t resist a jab, saying Dallas hasn’t earned a top-ten atmosphere since they rarely win meaningful games.

“I don’t know how the Cowboys made it, because they ain’t got no homefield advantage. They lose all the time. The stadium is nice, though. I think it’s ranking the stadium for the Cowboys. I don’t think they are talking about the environment. It’s got to be. They lost like six games last year at home.”

Terron, a former Saints lineman, was also puzzled by the Saints being ranked only eighth. He argued that the Caesars Superdome belongs in the top five for its consistently intense and loyal fan base.

Ocho, meanwhile, wore his bias on his sleeve. He claimed his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, should be second on the list. Currently ranked 14th, Paycor Stadium—according to Ocho—comes alive during prime-time games. He insisted that times have changed in Cincinnati, and the fans are louder and more engaged than ever.

“I have been to some great atmospheres. I have played in every stadium that’s on here. And honestly, one or two should be the Bengals. Never been in the jungle, boy on a prime time in Cincinnati. The culture over there has changed tremendously. I was there when the lights were on.”

But Shannon and Terron weren’t buying it. They both shot the idea down, arguing that a truly great home atmosphere isn’t limited to night games—it’s consistent, every week, no matter the opponent. Still, Terron did acknowledge that the Bengals’ home-field energy has improved significantly in recent years, but not enough to crack the top ten just yet.

It’s surprising to see Lincoln Financial Field ranked only 12th, especially considering Eagles fans are infamous for creating one of the most hostile and deafening atmospheres in the league. Their passion—and ability to intimidate opponents—is legendary. On the other hand, Buffalo has rightfully earned its reputation for having one of the most electric environments in all of sports.

And Lambeau Field, sitting near the top of the list, is more than deserved. A visit there should be on every football fan’s bucket list. There’s something magical about those old stadiums—they have soul. Unlike the shiny slabs of modern concrete and steel, places like Lambeau feel alive. And that’s largely thanks to the Cheeseheads, who make it truly special.

However, none of the NFL stadiums are capable of competing with any college football stadium like Death Valley or a soccer stadium like Anfield in Liverpool or Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, or Celtic Park in Glasgow. Football fans have a lot of ground to catch up.