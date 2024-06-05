mobile app bar

Only Done by Bill Belichick Before, Coach Kevin Stefanski Makes History in Cleveland

Suresh Menon
Published

Kevin Stefanski and Bill Belichick; Credit – USA TODAY Sports

While Bill Belichick is commonly associated with the New England Patriots, the former head coach was also a historic figure for the Browns. Prior to today’s announcement about head coach Kevin Stefanski’s contract extension, Bill Belichick was the only HC in the history of the Browns for five consecutive years. It has been a long-held record since 1996.

It’s fitting that head coach Kevin Stefanski shares this record with Bill Belichick, as he has positioned himself as the team’s most successful coach in recent years. Since Belichick’s reign from 1991 to 1995, the Browns have made it to the playoffs only three times, twice under the leadership of Stefanski in 2020 and 2023.

Moreover, the Browns, in Kevin Stefnaski’s reign, so far, have recorded an all-time franchise-high winning percentage of .552 [37-30] in a four-year stretch.

This stat becomes even more impressive when one remembers how Stefanski’s first two years saw his star QB Baker Mayfield nursing constant niggles. Things also didn’t start well with Deshaun Watson, with the QB getting himself suspended for the first six games owing to sexual harassment allegations.

Considering all the ups and downs in his offensive personnel, Stefanski’s work with the Browns is truly remarkable, and his two Coach of the Year awards (2020 and 2023) are a testament to that. Therefore, the Browns Backers were quite elated with the extension and promptly took to social media to air their feelings.

“You Love to See It”: Browns Backers Ecstatic With Kevin Stefanski Extension

The initial reaction of the fanbase was evidently one of jubilation. Despite the success, HC Kevin Stefnaski has had his fair share of haters. The contract extension, therefore, is a slap on the faces of all his naysayers, who never made sense to the majority of the fans. Fans, although, celebrated Stefanski’s extension by listing out his achievements during his rocky tenure in Cleveland. See for yourselves:

However, while the Browns Backers were celebrating the extension, rival fans weren’t at all amused. They instead pointed out some questionable decisions in his regime, like giving a hefty contract to Deshaun Watson and releasing Mayfield for free.

Trolls aside, this is a well-deserved extension for Kevin Stefanski. Yes, some questionable decisions have been made by the Browns during his tenure, but what counts at the end of the day is the results. The head man at the helm has delivered two playoff appearances in four years and is poised to do even more in 2024 and beyond.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

