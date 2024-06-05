Only Done by Bill Belichick Before, Coach Kevin Stefanski Makes History in Cleveland

While Bill Belichick is commonly associated with the New England Patriots, the former head coach was also a historic figure for the Browns. Prior to today’s announcement about head coach Kevin Stefanski’s contract extension, Bill Belichick was the only HC in the history of the Browns for five consecutive years. It has been a long-held record since 1996.

It’s fitting that head coach Kevin Stefanski shares this record with Bill Belichick, as he has positioned himself as the team’s most successful coach in recent years. Since Belichick’s reign from 1991 to 1995, the Browns have made it to the playoffs only three times, twice under the leadership of Stefanski in 2020 and 2023.

Moreover, the Browns, in Kevin Stefnaski’s reign, so far, have recorded an all-time franchise-high winning percentage of .552 [37-30] in a four-year stretch.

The last #Browns coach to make it to a fifth season was Bill Belichick. Stefanski is entering Year 5, and now signed up beyond. https://t.co/lr3MwmE2TT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 5, 2024

This stat becomes even more impressive when one remembers how Stefanski’s first two years saw his star QB Baker Mayfield nursing constant niggles. Things also didn’t start well with Deshaun Watson, with the QB getting himself suspended for the first six games owing to sexual harassment allegations.

Considering all the ups and downs in his offensive personnel, Stefanski’s work with the Browns is truly remarkable, and his two Coach of the Year awards (2020 and 2023) are a testament to that. Therefore, the Browns Backers were quite elated with the extension and promptly took to social media to air their feelings.

“You Love to See It”: Browns Backers Ecstatic With Kevin Stefanski Extension

The initial reaction of the fanbase was evidently one of jubilation. Despite the success, HC Kevin Stefnaski has had his fair share of haters. The contract extension, therefore, is a slap on the faces of all his naysayers, who never made sense to the majority of the fans. Fans, although, celebrated Stefanski’s extension by listing out his achievements during his rocky tenure in Cleveland. See for yourselves:

Cleveland sports talk radio callers have spent five years trying to fire Kevin Stefanski, only to see him become the first Browns head coach to get an extension since the Bush administration. You love to see it. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) June 5, 2024

Words cannot properly state the vicious, 3 decade cycle Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski have just broken. For the first time since the Cleveland Browns returned to the NFL in 1999, an entire regime has been extended. The Cleveland Browns are BACK pic.twitter.com/u7pf8eg3lR — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) June 5, 2024

A) Stefanski has done a remarkable job. B) Berry has found a way to make a competitive team despite handing out the worst contract in the history of the NFL. C) I don’t know how you can just let him slide though for handing out… the WORST CONTRACT in NFL history https://t.co/XZEChejfbF — trey wingo (@wingoz) June 5, 2024

However, while the Browns Backers were celebrating the extension, rival fans weren’t at all amused. They instead pointed out some questionable decisions in his regime, like giving a hefty contract to Deshaun Watson and releasing Mayfield for free.

Congrats!! And Thanks for sending us Baker!! For nothing!! Aren’t these the same geniuses who gave DeShaun Watson the richest guaranteed contract in NFL history? Ok luv ya Cleveland! Shoulda stayed with Kevin Costner at GM — JP Peterson (@FanStreamJP) June 5, 2024

I feel bad for brown fans. These guys were keys to trading for Watson and don’t stand for quality humans — ndetherock (@EllertNick) June 5, 2024

Trolls aside, this is a well-deserved extension for Kevin Stefanski. Yes, some questionable decisions have been made by the Browns during his tenure, but what counts at the end of the day is the results. The head man at the helm has delivered two playoff appearances in four years and is poised to do even more in 2024 and beyond.